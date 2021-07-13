Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

As top general departs Afghanistan, a new phase of the conflict begins

By Lara Seligman
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aomzC_0auYtLD700
In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in Afghanistan, speaks to journalists | Ahmad Seir/AP Photo

Updated: 07/12/2021 01:47 PM EDT

As the top general in Afghanistan stepped down on Monday, a new phase of the conflict began, one in which the U.S. military will end its on-the-ground support to the Afghan security forces and shift to fighting terrorists from the air.

Gen. Scott Miller on Monday handed over responsibility to Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, in a ceremony in Kabul. McKenzie, from his headquarters in Tampa, Fla., will oversee the mission in Afghanistan and be able to authorize airstrikes against the Taliban in support of the Afghan security forces through the end of August, according to a defense official with knowledge of the plans.

After Aug. 31, the deadline President Joe Biden has named for the United States to officially end the 20-year war, all such airstrikes will cease, the official said. Instead, U.S. forces will focus on fighting terrorist groups such as al Qaeda and ISIS from bases outside Afghanistan.

“It’s not the end of the story,” McKenzie reportedly said on Monday, speaking in Kabul after Miller relinquished command. “It’s the end of a chapter.”

The Pentagon is still working out the details of where to base forces that must fly into Afghanistan to conduct counterterrorism operations after the withdrawal is complete. Currently, the military is conducting operations from faraway bases in the Middle East and ships in the Persian Gulf. The Biden administration is in discussions with several central Asian countries to potentially base U.S. troops and aircraft in the region to gain a closer access point to Afghanistan, but so far no plans have been finalized, the official said.

In the meantime, Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, the former director of operations for the Defense Intelligence Agency, will take charge of the small-scale operation on the ground in Afghanistan. This includes a force of roughly 650 security troops charged with safeguarding the U.S. Embassy and the Kabul airport. Vasely will report to McKenzie.

Like Miller, Vasely has a background in the special operations community. He was once a member of SEAL Team 6, the shadowy Navy unit known for killing al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

While Biden has said the U.S. withdrawal will officially be complete at the end of August, Miller's departure marks one of the last steps in the ground component of the process.



The news comes as the Taliban continue to make significant territorial gains across the country and western officials worry that the government in Kabul will soon fall.

The group has taken control military of key districts throughout the country in recent weeks and is now cutting off revenue sources to the Afghan government by seizing strategic border crossings, including with Iran and Turkmenistan .

As of Monday, the Taliban controls 204 of Afghanistan's 407 districts and contests another 124 districts, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which closely tracks the conflict.

Despite the Taliban's gains, Biden last week said the fall of Kabul was "not inevitable," and said it's now up to the Afghan military to protect the government as the U.S. leaves. But his assessment was more optimistic than those of his military commanders, including Miller, who recently warned that Afghanistan could soon fall into "civil war" once the U.S. departs.

McKenzie again acknowledged the threat from the Taliban on Monday, yet he also predicted they will have difficulty taking Kabul.

“I think, certainly, the provincial capitals are at risk, and we’ll see how that shakes out over the next few weeks,” McKenzie told reporters traveling with him, according to reports. “I think the Afghans are determined to fight very hard for those provincial capitals.”

Biden also announced last week that the administration will begin flights to relocate the thousands of Afghan interpreters to a location outside the continental U.S. to await the approval of special immigrant visas. He did not specify which locations the refugees would move to.

However, lawmakers who have pushed the administration to evacuate these Afghans criticized the plan as too little too late. Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) told POLITICO in an interview that Biden’s promises amounted to “a lot of rhetoric."

“We’re talking a few thousand here who have worked with Americans for years and been extensively vetted already. It makes no sense. It’s infuriating,” Waltz said. “Time has run out, and these people are being hunted down as we speak.”

Comments / 2

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Waltz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Iran#Persian Gulf#U S Army#U S Central Command#Taliban#Al Qaeda#Isis#Pentagon#Asian#The U S Embassy#Seal Team 6#Navy#Afghans#Americans#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Biden says US combat mission in Iraq wrapping by year's end | Civilian casualties in Afghanistan peak amid US exit | VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health workers

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The U.S. combat mission in Iraq will formally conclude by the end of the...
MilitaryVoice of America

US Intensifies Airstrikes to Support Embattled Afghan Forces

ISLAMABAD - The U.S. military has increased airstrikes in support of Afghan security forces as the Taliban continues to gain ground across Afghanistan. A top U.S. general said the level of support would continue in the coming weeks, if needed. Ever since the United States announced plans to withdraw from...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

America has become the Taliban’s unlikely ally in Afghanistan

Attacks by Taliban militants have been sharply on the rise. The departure of the coalition forces has led to more and more of Afghanistan’s territory falling to the Taliban. There is ample evidence to suggest that we should be concerned about the future of Afghanistan. Massacres of citizens; the beating up and forced marrying off of women in northern areas to Taliban fighters; an avalanche of passport and migration applications; and the approval of emergency exits for Afghan interpreters who worked with German, American or British forces.
POTUSWashington Post

Why leave Afghanistan but not Iraq? Biden’s policy makes little sense.

The U.S. interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq have been on roughly parallel trajectories for two decades. Both invasions began after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks (even though there was no connection between the attacks and Saddam Hussein). Both operations resulted in the swift overthrow of tyrannical regimes followed by major difficulties in building successor governments. Both countries saw the growth of substantial insurgencies, which led to U.S. troop surges — in Iraq in 2007 and in Afghanistan in 2009. The surge in Iraq was much more successful than in Afghanistan. It made possible the withdrawal of U.S. troops in 2011. But U.S. forces returned in 2014 to help Iraqi troops battle a growing Islamic State movement.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.S. offers more air support to Afghan forces in fight against Taliban

A regional U.S. commander said at a Sunday news conference that the U.S. military has stepped up its airstrikes against the Taliban and that it will continue to do so in the weeks ahead, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The United States has almost completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US increases airstrikes to help Afghan forces fight Taliban

The U.S. military this week has stepped up airstrikes to help Afghan forces in their fight against the Taliban, the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday. “A number of strikes have occurred over the last several days from both manned and unmanned strike platforms,” Pentagon spokesman Maj. Robert Lodewick told The Hill in a statement. No additional details were given.
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

EXPLAINER: US, NATO pledge billions to back Afghan forces

ISLAMABAD — The U.S. and NATO have promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan's military and security forces, which are struggling to contain an advancing Taliban. Already, the U.S. has spent nearly $89 billion over the past 20 years to build, equip and train Afghan forces.

Comments / 2

Community Policy