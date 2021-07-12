Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Despite wanting trade, N'Keal Harry reportedly plans on attending training camp

By Ryan Hannable
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 18 days ago

According to veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson, New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry plans on attending training camp despite wanting a trade.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
977
Followers
4K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josina Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Nfl Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ex-Patriot Blames 1 Person For N’Keal Harry Situation

The news that New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry wants out after just two years has led to plenty of people analyzing his viability as an NFL player. But to one former Patriot, his failure in New England falls elsewhere. In an interview with Boston Sports Tonight, former Patriots...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Here’s When Patriots Could Trade N’Keal Harry

N’Keal Harry wants to move on from the Patriots, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see plenty of the wide receiver in Foxboro this summer. Harry’s trade desire recently was made public through a statement from his agent. Still, the 2019 first-round pick reportedly plans to attend New England’s training camp, which kicks off July 28. We might even see Harry suit up for the Patriots in preseason action, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss in a column published Sunday indicated if a trade is to go down, it probably won’t be until later in August.
NFLNECN

Patriots Training Camp: Mac Jones, N'Keal Harry Impressive Day 1

Curran: Thoughts on Mac, Harry and the rest of Day 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Midway through the opening practice of Patriots training camp, rookie quarterback Mac Jones took a snap inside the 5-yard line and started scanning the end zone for options. Over the middle? Nothing. Across...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

N’Keal Harry Has Honest Response To Potential Trade

A few weeks prior to the start of training camp, New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry requested a trade. Though nearly a month has passed since that request was made, he remains in Foxborough. Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, criticized the way the Patriots utilize his client on offense. Tooson...
NFLcbslocal.com

N’Keal Harry Speaks For First Time Since Requesting Trade From Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — N’Keal Harry is still a member of the New England Patriots. The receiver is “very OK” with that status. Harry spoke to the media on Friday, making his first public comments since his agent requested a trade from the team before training camp. That trade obviously has not happened, and Harry has continued to work with the Patriots on the practice field this week.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

N'Keal Harry says he'd absolutely be happy to play for Patriots despite trade request

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry walked back his request for a trade at training camp on Friday. Harry, who is off the the strongest start for camp in his three-year career, allowed his agent to release a statement asking the Patriots trade him. At that point, New England had already explored Harry’s trade market, per ESPN’s Josh Winfuss. It sounded like offers were bleak.
NFLallfans.co

The Chiefs Probably Shouldn’t Trade for N’Keal Harry

While the Kansas City Chiefs should constantly be trying to improve their roster, they don’t have to pursue every available player. Some simply won’t be great fits, and that likely applies to New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Harry, a first-round pick in 2018, was recently lumped into leaguewide...
NFLPosted by
NESN

N’Keal Harry Addresses Public Trade Request, Future With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — N’Keal Harry asked out of New England. But for now, he insists he’s happy to be there. “I’m a Patriot right now,” the third-year wide receiver said Friday after the team’s third training camp practice. “I’m very OK with being a Patriot. … Right now, I’m at New England Patriots training camp. I’m just making sure I do everything I can to fit in with this team and everything that I can to help this team win.”
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ monster contract offer to Jamal Adams, revealed

After months of rumors and speculation over Jamal Adams’ long-term future with the Seattle Seahawks, there may soon be a resolution to this matter. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks have offered to make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Adams will be playing the upcoming season...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow drops jaws with amazing TD catch via Trevor Lawrence

With the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp currently underway, it seems like Tim Tebow and Trevor Lawrence are already forming a connection between each other. Footage was released on Twitter, which shows the 2021 first round pick rolling out in the pocket and slinging it to the former first rounder in the endzone.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts get devastating Carson Wentz injury news during first week of camp

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz, some fans were against the idea considering he was borderline unplayable for the Eagles last season. Having said that, we also had a three-year sample size of Wentz being one of the best playmaking quarterbacks in the entire NFL. After all, he took the Eagles to the playoffs in 2019 with a makeshift offensive line and a receiving corps made up of practice squad regulars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy