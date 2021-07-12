Despite wanting trade, N'Keal Harry reportedly plans on attending training camp

N’Keal Harry wants to move on from the Patriots, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see plenty of the wide receiver in Foxboro this summer. Harry’s trade desire recently was made public through a statement from his agent. Still, the 2019 first-round pick reportedly plans to attend New England’s training camp, which kicks off July 28. We might even see Harry suit up for the Patriots in preseason action, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss in a column published Sunday indicated if a trade is to go down, it probably won’t be until later in August.