(Bloomberg) –The resurgent coronavirus and return of mask recommendations are hampering corporate America’s plans to get back to normalcy. Google on Wednesday said that it will push back its official office return to mid-October and require workers at its campuses to get vaccinated. Lyft Inc. postponed its return date to February, while Twitter Inc. shut its recently reopened offices. Apple Inc. is requiring masks at most U.S. stores, and Walt Disney Co. is again mandating them at its Florida and California parks.