Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Are You Lying About Your Past? You Might Be Without Realizing It

By Jason Feifer
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is excerpted from the podcast Build For Tomorrow, and explores why we become nostalgic for difficult times. Listen to the entire thing here or below. We all tell stories about ourselves. But how true are those stories?. The answer is… not as true as we think. I tell...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#The Gardner News#The New York Times#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
JobsInc.com

7 Ways You Might Be Destroying Your Culture

Culture is a delicate thing. Without proper care and feeding, it can fester and fall apart in truly destructive ways. There are seven common ways leaders inadvertently torpedo their culture. The key is to be aware of them and do everything you can to avoid these mistakes. 1. You ignore...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is ‘Quiet’ Borderline Personality Disorder?

Quiet BPD is an unofficial term for when you engage with symptoms inwardly, instead of outwardly. Having quiet borderline personality disorder (BPD) — aka “high-functioning” BPD — means that you often direct thoughts and feelings inward rather than outward. As a result, you may experience the intense, turbulent thoughts, emotions,...
KidsPosted by
SheKnows

The Reasons You Might Be Feeling Triggered by Your Toddler’s Behavior

Hey, toddler parents: I see you. We all know toddler life can be one of the most magical, rewarding times. Our children are discovering the world and themselves in it with big eyes and new, big words. At the same moment, it can be a challenging and triggering time, as they whine, cry, hit, throw tantrums, talk back…all the things.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

6 Signs Your Ex Might Not Be Totally Over You

Going back to an ex is tricky business. People who are truly meant to be together always find a way back to each other, right? Sort of. There are also people who return to dysfunctional relationships time and time again, thinking their breakup-to-makeup business will someday work. (It’s happened to the best of us.) And then, there’s a special population of us who feel like whole new liberated humans once we exit a toxic relationship. Getting a "miss you" text from ex is like opening your eyes on a Monday morning and realizing you don't have to go to work.
Animals963xke.com

Your Dog Knows When You’re Lying – And Will Ignore You If You Do

Your dog is likely much smarter than you give it credit for. University of Vienna researchers found when dogs were trained to find food hidden in one of two covered bowls, they would trust a stranger called “the communicator” if he or she touched the food-filled bowl. If the dog...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If You’re Constantly Picking Fights With Your Partner, This Might Be Why

Even the most stable relationships have points of tension. It doesn’t matter if you had a perfect fairytale beginning, you’ll inevitably run into conflict with your partner — that’s just part of being human. But if you find yourself wondering, “Why do I pick fights with my boyfriend?” or, “Why are we arguing unnecessarily?” you might have gotten into an unhealthy conflict loop. Constantly picking fights with your partner could be a reflection of a deeper issue, and avoiding it isn’t going to help either of you become better as a unit.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

New data suggests that “fully vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others,” NBC News reports

Yesterday, NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian shared a concerning post on Twitter that is getting everybody worried about new data that “suggests that fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting COVID, but could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood.” However, USA Today scrubbed the story from its published story below.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Biracial Harvard-educated doctor claims hospital DEMOTED her for opposing plans to have only black staff treat black patients in wake of George Floyd murder

A Harvard-educated, biracial physician was removed as head of the OB/GYN department of a Minneapolis hospital after she opposed offering patients ‘segregated care based on race’, she claims. Dr. Tara Gustilo filed a discrimination complaint against Hennepin Healthcare System in June saying she was demoted for criticizing the Black Lives...
HealthPosted by
TIME

What Your Body Odor Says About You

When Annlyse Retiveau leaned in to sniff my armpits, I held my own breath as she inhaled. I’ve spent a vast majority of my life using products to avoid this precise critique—another human intentionally evaluating my armpit aroma. Yet, whether we like it or not, humans do smell each other, and we can glean useful social cues and health information from the body odor of others, albeit sometimes unconsciously.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy