MLB Draft 2021: Red Sox grab Jud Fabian at No. 40 after Florida outfielder slips out of first round

The Red Sox were rumored to be interested in the best pitcher available for trade, but they ultimately did not win the Max Scherzer sweepstakes. Scherzer on Friday was officially traded from the Washington Nationals to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston at one point was reported to be one of eight teams interested in the three-time Cy Young award winner, who potentially would have waived his no-trade clause in order to land with the Red Sox.