MLB Draft 2021: Red Sox grab Jud Fabian at No. 40 after Florida outfielder slips out of first round

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox made their second pick of Major League Baseball's 2021 amateur draft on Monday. As with their first-round selection of Marcelo Mayer at No. 4 on Sunday night, the Red Sox went with a well-known player (or, as well known as baseball draftees can be, anyway) who had slipped down boards by taking Florida outfielder Jud Fabian with the 40th overall pick.

