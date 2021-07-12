Cancel
New York City, NY

New York: Agencies to Prepare Emergency Response Assets

By Maryam Shah
 18 days ago
Governor Cuomo Directs State Agencies to Prepare Emergency Assets as Storms are Expected to Impact Downstate Areas with Heavy Rain, High Winds. New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directed State agencies to prepare emergency response assets as storms are forecast to bring heavy rain and high wind gusts to the downstate area this afternoon, threatening localized flooding conditions and isolated power outages. Up to 4 inches of rain are possible in some areas, with rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour at times, and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Governor Cuomo urged New Yorkers to prepare for flash flooding conditions and stay tuned to local forecasts for updated conditions.

