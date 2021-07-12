Cancel
Hillsboro, IL

Pauline White, 89

 18 days ago

Pauline White, 89, of Walshville, died on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. at her residence, surrounded by her family. Private family graveside services were held on Wednesday, April 15, at the Elm Lawn Cemetery in Litchfield, with Pastor Skyler Elmer officiating. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 24, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Christian Church in Litchfield with the Rev. Jim Harvey officiating. Litchfield Family Funeral Service assisted the family.

