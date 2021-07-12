Chainlink crypto: How to buy, price, what it is

Several analysts have already predicted that institutional investors pouring money into Bitcoin may be the push the market needs to recover from the current slump. Notably, the last surge Bitcoin had before it plunged and lost over 50% of its value has been said to be largely owing to interest from institutional investors, by several observers. Currently, cryptocurrency analyst, Eric Weiss, has speculated that when the price of Bitcoin gets to $100,000, institutional investors will go all out to adopt the asset, thereby driving the price to $300,000.