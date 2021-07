With the 90th overall pick, the Edmonton Oilers selected (D) Luca Munzenberger of the Kolner Junghaie U20 team. After sitting out in the entire second round, the Oilers got back on the board at number 90 with the pick acquired in yesterday’s trade with the Minnesota Wild and they used it to select Luca Munzenberger of the German U20 junior league. Munzenberger, a native of Dusseldorf, GER, has spent the past two years with the Kolner Junghaie and has seen his international resume grow as he works his way up the ranks. Known for his mobility and physicality, the 6’2″ defender will add another defender that can move to an Oilers depth chart that is starting to have an impressive collection of LHD. While there’s no doubt that Munzenberger is still a ways away from competing in the pros, spending at least another year in the OHL will provide him with another season of important development before making the leap to the next level.