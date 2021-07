Mrazek signed a three-year, $11.4 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports. Mrazek was injured for much of the 2020-21 campaign, but he was excellent when healthy, going 6-2-3 with three shutouts while maintaining an impressive 2.06 GAA and .923 save percentage through 12 appearances. He'll have to compete with Jack Campbell for playing time, but if Mrazek is able to establish himself as the Maple Leafs' No. 1 netminder, he could emerge as a valuable fantasy asset on a strong Toronto team.