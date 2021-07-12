THW Ultimate Mock Expansion Draft: Canadiens’ Moves

In the leadup to the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft, writers at THW representing every NHL team completed a Mock Expansion Draft. The Montreal Canadiens will have some very difficult decisions to make. The largest issue that must be dealt with is the Jonathan Drouin situation. General manager (GM) Marc Bergevin will need to be creative in solving this issue by giving Drouin a fresh start while finding value in return. There will also be major decisions on who to keep, who to protect, who to re-sign, and who to allow to test free agency. The long-term salary cap situation will need to be kept in mind while finding a way to retain the depth that has earned the Habs a Stanley Cup Semifinals appearance.