Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Mark Sanchez to leave ESPN; become NFL game analyst at Fox Sports

By Sam Marsdale
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is leaving ESPN to become an NFL game analyst with Fox Sports, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Sanchez joined ESPN’s college football coverage in July 2019 after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Marchand reports that Sanchez is expected to work with Kevin Kugler on Sundays, replacing Chris Spielman who took a role with the Detroit Lions.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Espn#Jets#American Football#Espn#The New York Post#The Detroit Lions#Nfl Draft#Agape Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Charles Woodson Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said Yesterday

For the first time in months, Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly about his conflict with the Packers franchise during a training camp press conference on Wednesday. After weeks of speculating about what the reigning league MVP was thinking, it was nice to hear things straight from the source. Green Bay legend...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow drops jaws with amazing TD catch via Trevor Lawrence

With the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp currently underway, it seems like Tim Tebow and Trevor Lawrence are already forming a connection between each other. Footage was released on Twitter, which shows the 2021 first round pick rolling out in the pocket and slinging it to the former first rounder in the endzone.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Maria Taylor officially leaving ESPN, reportedly headed to NBC

Maria Taylor’s tenure at ESPN has officially ended, she and the network announced in a joint statement released Wednesday. Taylor’s last assignment for the network was hosting pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. She had also covered college football, college basketball and the NFL since joining ESPN in 2013.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts get devastating Carson Wentz injury news during first week of camp

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz, some fans were against the idea considering he was borderline unplayable for the Eagles last season. Having said that, we also had a three-year sample size of Wentz being one of the best playmaking quarterbacks in the entire NFL. After all, he took the Eagles to the playoffs in 2019 with a makeshift offensive line and a receiving corps made up of practice squad regulars.
NFLthespun.com

ESPN Analyst Names “Biggest Threat” To Buccaneers In NFC

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are widely considered favorites to win the NFC this year and among favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions. But one ESPN analyst has a surprise pick for who could knock them off their throne. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky argued that...
Entertainmentbizjournals

ESPN announces sports analyst Maria Taylor is departing

ESPN's Maria Taylor has decided to leave the sports network. The network and Taylor made a joint statement Wednesday that they failed to reach a contract extension. Taylor left following weeks of scrutiny over ESPN's handling of a diversity complaint made after her colleague, Rachel Nichols, remarked that Taylor got a hosting job of an NBC pregame show because she is Black.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA Draft news: Lakers sign free agent Chaundee Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have a pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after trading for Russell Westbrook, but they may have added NBA-caliber talent to their organization in the minutes after. Following the signings of versatile former Gonzaga Bulldogs wing Joel Ajayi and high-flyer Mac McClung, the Lakers inked...
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks Rumors: Sign Josh Gordon? Trade For Stephon Gilmore or Xavien Howard + Trade Jamal Adams?

In today’s Seattle Seahawks rumors mailbag Tom Downey answers your free agency rumors questions and roster rumors questions. Should the Seahawks re-sign Josh Gordon to add another weapon to Russell Wilson’s repertoire? Where does the Seattle Seahawks offensive line rank across the league? Should Seattle go after Stephon Gilmore or Xavien Howard? Can they add some offensive line help through free agency or the NFL Draft? Will the Seahawks trade Jamal Adams or give him the contract extension he’s been asking for? Tom Downey from Chat Sports gives you the latest Seattle Seahawks rumors & news in today’s video!
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Reacts To The Trade For Randall Cobb

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly made one demand before coming back, though. He wanted the Packers to trade for one of his former teammates: wideout Randall Cobb.
NFLNew York Post

Jets, Zach Wilson finally end $35.1 million contract standoff

The Jets and Zach Wilson finally got it done Thursday. The rookie quarterback, taken No. 2 overall by the team, agreed to sign his contract, which will pay him $35.1 million over four years, including a $22.9 million signing bonus. The two sides had been fighting over the contract and...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Jets, Eagles quarterback Michael Vick has permanent reminder of Greg Knapp’s importance to him

Whenever Michael Vick looks at his hand, he’ll remember his friend and former mentor Greg Knapp. More than a decade has passed since Knapp, who was hired as the Jets pass game specialist in January, was Vick’s offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons. Vick reflected on the special bond they shared with NJ Advance Media on Thursday after learning of the longtime NFL coach’s death.
NFLallfans.co

Report: Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez leaving FOX to pursue acting roles

Kansas City Chiefs legend and NFL Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez appears to be making a career change. After a prolific 17-year NFL career, Gonzalez took up work as an NFL analyst and host. He joined FOX Studio in 2017, working on “Fox NFL Kickoff”, “Fox NFL Sunday” and “Thursday Night Football” pregame and postgame shows over the past four seasons.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Quinn Ewers News

On Wednesday afternoon, a report about high school football star Quinn Ewers had the college football world buzzing. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Ewers is “leaning” toward skipping his senior year of high school and attending Ohio State. “I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision...
TV ShowsNew York Post

NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez leaving Fox Sports for acting career

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez is giving up his job at Fox Sports, sources confirmed to The Post’s Andrew Marchand. Gonzalez will pivot more toward his acting career and leave behind his position as a NFL analyst on Fox’s pregame show “Fox NFL Kickoff.” Other former players, such as Michael Vick, could take on Gonzalez’s position, a source told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy