Report: Mark Sanchez to leave ESPN; become NFL game analyst at Fox Sports
Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is leaving ESPN to become an NFL game analyst with Fox Sports, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Sanchez joined ESPN’s college football coverage in July 2019 after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Marchand reports that Sanchez is expected to work with Kevin Kugler on Sundays, replacing Chris Spielman who took a role with the Detroit Lions.247sports.com
