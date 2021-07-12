Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Over $30 Million to Improve Infrastructure, Community Redevelopment and Job Creation

spacecoastdaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida Inc. (EFI) have awarded several grants totaling more than $30 million to improve infrastructure, community redevelopment and job creation in small and rural Florida communities. $29 million was awarded through...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Callaway, FL
City
Alachua, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Alford, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
City
Inglis, FL
City
Palatka, FL
City
Indiantown, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Bristol, FL
City
Valparaiso, FL
City
Apopka, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Bunnell, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Florida Water#Enterprise Florida Inc#Efi#Cpta#Floridians#Commerce#President Ceo Of#Enterprise Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy