Shreveport, LA

Illuminations: Roads to Recovery

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirs, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. Drug addiction, also known as substance use disorder, is a national health crisis. On this show, Ranae Moran and Dee Anne Phillips are joined by Gary Mendell, who founded Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in America, after the tragic loss of his son. Ranae and Dee Anne also talk about substance use disorders with Dr. Shawn McNeil, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport.

Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
