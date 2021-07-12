Cancel
Big Ten Daily: 5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Includes Ohio State Football in Top 7

By D.J. Fezler
Posted by 
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xq5dY_0auYr3Ks00

Malachi Nelson, one of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, released his top-seven list Sunday afternoon. He included Ohio State, the only Big Ten program in his final choices, alongside Notre Dame, Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, Florida State and USC.

Nelson, a five-star recruit from Los Alamitos, California, is the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the class and the No. 5 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He is listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and only trails Arch Manning, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, at his position. The Buckeyes are recruiting both prospects.

Ohio State has yet to earn a commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle, but Nelson will announce his choice on July 18.

Penn State Signee Projected Second-Round Pick in MLB Draft

Lonnie White Jr., a four-star recruit for the Penn State football program, is being projected as a second-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft. In a recent mock draft, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel had White being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 37 overall pick.

Should White choose baseball over football, it would be a blow to the Nittany Lions. He is the No. 168 player in the 2021 recruiting class and No. 27 overall receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The first round of the MLB Draft was Sunday night, and Rounds 2-10 will take place on Monday. Rounds 11-20 are scheduled for Tuesday to conclude the selection process.

Indiana commit Colson Montgomery was selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round on Sunday by the Chicago White Sox.

Montgomery was one of the top prep recruits in the country out of Southridge High School in southern Indiana.

He won a Class 3A state championship at Southridge this season, batting .333 with seven home runs, 17 extra-base hits and 42 runs. He was so feared as a hitter that he was walked 39 times with 11 intentional walks, including two in the state championship game.

Arkansas 3-Star Running Back Commits to Northwestern

Joseph Himon II, a three-star running back out of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, announced his commitment to Northwestern on Sunday.

Himon was the 14th commitment to the Wildcats 2022 recruiting class. He also held offers from 15 other programs, including Louisville, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kansas and Miami.

“I would like to thank every coach that has been a part of my life and coached me hard so that I could get to where I am right now,” Himon wrote. “This journey is far from over! With that being said for the next 3-4 years I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Northwestern University!”

"I would like to thank every coach that has been a part of my life and coached me hard so that I could get to where I am right now," Himon wrote. "This journey is far from over! With that being said for the next 3-4 years I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Northwestern University!"

Himon is a 5-foot-9, 175-pound prospect and a top-50 running back in the cycle, according to 247Sports. He is also the eighth-best player in his home state of Arkansas.

During the 2020 season, Himon rushed for 1,925 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior while also tallying 1,068 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions. He helped Pulaski Academy to a 13-0 season and an Arkansas 5A state title.

Himon accounted for 1,300 yards rushing yards and 738 receiving yards while scoring for 21 total touchdowns during a 12-2 season in 2019. The program won a state championship during that season, too.

With the recent pledge from Himon, Northwestern’s 2022 class ranks No. 31 nationally and No. 7 in the Big Ten Conference, according to 247Sports.

Recent Stories From Hoosiers Now

  • COLSON MONTGOMERY SELECTED TO MLB: Colson Montgomery, a standout shortstop from Southridge High School in southern Indiana and a Hoosiers baseball signee, was picked by the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night. CLICK HERE
  • AARON STEINFELDT IS STAYING HOME: Freshman tight end Aaron Steinfeldt had a great multi-sport career at Bloomington North, but now he's ready to focus solely on football right up the road at Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • FAVORITE GAMES, NUMBER 5: Indiana never takes it for granted in making the College Cup, the NCAA's version of the Final Four for men's soccer. The Hoosiers got there again, and won a thriller over Pittsburgh in the semifinals to get another title shot. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

Community Policy