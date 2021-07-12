Man killed in Saturday crash identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man that was killed when his pick-up truck was involved in a auto collision early Saturday morning at the intersection of South 5th and Lawrence. 33 year old Michael Wiker of Springfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident around 5am by the Coroner’s Office. Preliminary results from an autopsy performed today suggest Wiker died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the accident. The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.