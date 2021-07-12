Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 NFL Draft Guide: Guillotine Leagues & Draft Strategies

By Fantasy Alarm
fantasyalarm.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all about that adrenaline. While fantasy football is a 17-week endeavor, we live it in one week increments that feels like a series of explosive bursts as we also have to play the long game to bring home that championship. Knowing is half the battle. Regardless of the format...

www.fantasyalarm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#2021 Nfl Draft#American Football#Is A Guillotine League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide: Drafting Quarterbacks

There is a constant tug and pull on what to do when drafting in fantasy football, especially at the quarterback position. Do I spend draft capital early on a QB or do I have some mid-and-late-round targets I’m going to wait on? There’s no right or wrong answer, except if you waited on QB in 2020. That was a joke, or was it? Back to the main point; there is no right answer, but we’re here to deliver ideas on how to approach drafting quarterbacks and strategies for both.
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide: Fantasy Football Etiquette

Etiquette can be defined as a code of polite behavior in society. I like to simplify it to just not being a jerk. We all relish the moment we pull off a huge win against the massive trash talker in our league. And trash talk is fine, it’s all part of the fun. But as someone who has played fantasy sports for over 20 years, I’ve learned and adapted my ways to try and play the game the right way with each passing year. A lot of my personal ethical codes you’ll find below are just lessons I’ve learned along the way.
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Addresses CB Depth In Way-Too-Early 2022 Mock Draft

Before Washington Football Team even takes its first snap of training camp, NFL draftniks are already predicting moves for improving the roster in ... 2022. Despite signing cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III to long-term contracts in the past two offseasons, Bleacher Report's Way-Too-Early Mock Draft has WFT address its cornerback depth in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide: Offensive Line Breakdowns

2020 Run Blocking Grade: 81.2 (1st Overall) 2020 Pass Blocking Grade: 86.6 (1st Overall) The Browns offensive line was simply outstanding last year. Heading into last season I had the Browns offensive line ranked tenth overall and egg on my face because I seriously underestimated this unit. Everything worked out for them last year. The new additions all paid off. Jack Conklin came over in free agency and he graded out as the best right tackle in the league according to Pro Football Focus, and his career year allowed him to be named first-team All-Pro last year. To his left was Wyatt Teller. Teller wasn’t even on my radar heading into 2020 after a so-so debut with the Brownies in 2019. However, Teller was phenomenal in...
NFLfantasypros.com

Least Favorite Early-Round Draft Picks (Fantasy Football)

The biggest killer when it comes to early-round selections is injury. Anyone who selected Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, or Michael Thomas last year can attest to that. However, there are times when your first or second-round picks just fail to deliver the way you would’ve hoped. Lamar Jackson comes to mind there last year. In 2019, it was David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell. In 2018, it was Jordan Howard, Rob Gronkowski, and Le’Veon Bell once again (who held out the entire year).
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Most underrated fantasy football players to target in 2021

We are getting closer to the NFL preseason and, most importantly, fantasy football draft season. Here are 10 underrated fantasy football players you’ll want to keep on your radar as you prepare for your drafts in 2021. Underrated Fantasy Football Players | Quarterback. This young signal-caller has one of the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow drops jaws with amazing TD catch via Trevor Lawrence

With the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp currently underway, it seems like Tim Tebow and Trevor Lawrence are already forming a connection between each other. Footage was released on Twitter, which shows the 2021 first round pick rolling out in the pocket and slinging it to the former first rounder in the endzone.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Ifeanyi Maijeh, Defensive Lineman, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ezring: Traits are valued very highly by NFL teams. Ifeanyi Maijeh is an excellent athlete who maximizes his tools with an advanced understanding of leverage. The former Temple standout consistently wins in pad level at the point of engagement. As a result, his natural power and speed are enhanced. Maijeh primarily wins with either a speed-to-power or bull rush move. He has a high motor and excellent leg drive to finish pass rushes through blockers. What’s more, the Brooklyn native has the upper body strength to bench press, push-pull and fight hands at times. In 2020, the new Rutgers Scarlet Knight flashed a variety of different hand moves to capitalize on his outstanding movement skills. In fact, the undersized defender is at his best when varying his approach and employing hand moves. Maijeh boasts impressive change of direction ability, burst and lateral agility which give him scary potential as a speed rusher. He has the movement skills to be a dangerous looper on stunts. Against the run, the athletic interior rusher consistently shows off his heavy hands and leverage-enhanced anchor. Further, Maijeh regularly windows, stacks, sheds and replaces linemen regularly. He has the length, awareness, athletic ability and vision to make tackles through engagement and can even impact his teammates’ gaps while being blocked. As a tackler, Maijeh has a wide range of impact thanks to his length and movement skills. Subscribe for full article.
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide Player Profiles: Jalen Hurts

The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia officially came to an end in the offseason, but the writing was on the wall at the end of the 2020 season. After a decorated college career, Jalen Hurts took over down the stretch, losing three of the team’s final four games. The rookie’s legs made him an appealing fantasy quarterback, as his first two starts resulted in a whopping 29 carries for 169 yards, including 106 yards against the Saints! Over the final four weeks of the season, Hurts was the QB6, averaging over 24 fantasy points per game. His ability to run the football has fantasy managers excited about his 2021 outlook, but how he progresses with his arm is the real key to unlocking fantasy stardom. Can he do it? That’s the big...
MLBallfans.co

2021 Draft Review No. 1: Scouting and Strategy in the Early Rounds

The 2021 MLB draft is in the books, for better or for worse, and the Cardinals came away with some players. That is, of course, not a helpful piece of analysis, and so I will endeavour to say more specific, and specifically useful, things in the column which follows. I...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, rankings, advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 by NFL experts

"Sleeper" is the single most buzzworthy word in Fantasy football. During your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, finding value picks is critical in the middle to later rounds. Players who exceed expectations can be key to winning a league title. A major part of your 2021 Fantasy football strategy is knowing when to pick off the best bargains. It's all about outwitting and outthinking your opponents as you get deeper into the draft and creating a strong set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Alec Lindstrom, Offensive Center, Boston College Eagles

Pulido: Alec Lindstrom can do it all from the center position. In the pass game, Lindstrom uses excellent football intelligence to cover both a-gaps effectively while vertical setting. He creates tons of power in his hips to move guys on double teams. Lindstrom uses effective feet in the pass game and can slide back and forth well. He uses tremendous ankle flexibility to handle the bull rush. His hand usage is above average and he does well with resetting his hands. In the run game Lindstrom impresses as well. He uses his powerful base to clear gaps. He has an excellent reach block that he quickly is able to get his head across the defender and keep it there. When asked to get to the second level he is solid and able to connect with defenders. Subscribe for full article.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons NFL Draft: Mocking A QB To Atlanta

When the Falcons were on the clock with the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, many fans thought a quarterback could head their way. Eventually, Kyle Pitts became the heavy favorite and eventual selection, but the speculation that the Falcons could draft a quarterback that high was, at least in the minds of some, the beginning of the end of the Matt Ryan era in Atlanta.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers draft: 5 quarterback prospects who have elite tools in 2022 NFL Draft

Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7). Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking for a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five players that have all the tools they could ask for. Regardless of what happens in 2021, the Steelers are a team...
NFLpressboxonline.com

2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Drafting In A 16-Team League

Before you know it, it will be fantasy football draft time. During the next month or so, I will be conducting several mock drafts. During the drafts, I will pick in all 12 positions, with all sorts of scenarios. As a rule, I prefer to draft three starting running backs...
NFLYardbarker

Who’d Cowboys Protect in NFL Expansion Draft?

We have a major sports league expansion draft for the first time in a while, as the new Seattle Kraken of the NHL will take to the ice for their first season for the 2021-2022 campaign. It's been a while for the NFL with regard to an expansion draft. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy