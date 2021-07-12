2021 NFL Draft Guide: Guillotine Leagues & Draft Strategies

Ezring: Traits are valued very highly by NFL teams. Ifeanyi Maijeh is an excellent athlete who maximizes his tools with an advanced understanding of leverage. The former Temple standout consistently wins in pad level at the point of engagement. As a result, his natural power and speed are enhanced. Maijeh primarily wins with either a speed-to-power or bull rush move. He has a high motor and excellent leg drive to finish pass rushes through blockers. What’s more, the Brooklyn native has the upper body strength to bench press, push-pull and fight hands at times. In 2020, the new Rutgers Scarlet Knight flashed a variety of different hand moves to capitalize on his outstanding movement skills. In fact, the undersized defender is at his best when varying his approach and employing hand moves. Maijeh boasts impressive change of direction ability, burst and lateral agility which give him scary potential as a speed rusher. He has the movement skills to be a dangerous looper on stunts. Against the run, the athletic interior rusher consistently shows off his heavy hands and leverage-enhanced anchor. Further, Maijeh regularly windows, stacks, sheds and replaces linemen regularly. He has the length, awareness, athletic ability and vision to make tackles through engagement and can even impact his teammates’ gaps while being blocked. As a tackler, Maijeh has a wide range of impact thanks to his length and movement skills. Subscribe for full article.