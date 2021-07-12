North Charleston man who fatally shot girlfriend claimed he was trying to 'scare' her

NORTH CHARLESTON — A man who fatally shot his girlfriend during an argument July 11 claimed he was trying to "scare" her, according to court documents released the next day. Denzel Laron Washington, 28, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Toni Frasier, according to arrest affidavits and other information released by authorities July 12.