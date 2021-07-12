Cancel
York County, PA

York County under flash flood watch through Monday night

York Dispatch Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in State College has issued a flash flood watch for areas of Pennsylvania, including York County. "Slow moving thunderstorms will impact the region this afternoon and tonight," the watch issued at 1:21 p.m. said. "Locations in the watch have received multiple rounds of heavy rain over the past several days and are prone to flash flooding from new rainfall amounts of just 1.50 inches or less during a 3 hour period."

