Are You Feeling Blah?

The other day, an online friend asked what primary feeling I'd use to describe the season of life I'm in right now. "Unsettled," I told her. I'm the mom of a recent college graduate and a recent high school graduate. My college grad is looking to start her teaching career 1,000 miles from me. My high school grad is ticking off the days until she starts her university adventure 548 miles from me (but who's counting?). I don't feel unsettled for my children-not at all. They are responsible, hard-working young women. They are going and doing exactly what I believe they should be going and doing. My unsettledness is not for them; it is for myself. Thankfully, I'm in good company; the Bible is full of people who had every right to feel unsettled sometimes and almost certainly did. Anticipating this, our omniscient God wove into His Word many threads that ground us when life feels up in the air.