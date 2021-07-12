Gabrielian and Shiffman Shine at Shalin Liu

If you were not among those fortunates who experienced the exhilarating performance of Artistic Director of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival Barry Shiffman (viola and violin) and pianist Tanya Gabrielian in person on Sunday, you will be able to see and hear it virtually starting on the 13th of July through the 20th HERE. As with all of their intermissionless festival concerts, this one ran twice (at 5p and 8p) for grateful (distanced) audiences, with libations available before and after.