BIDEN LIKES HIS PLAN AND TRIES TO KEEP IT — 2021 is not 2009, many allies of the Biden White House volunteered earlier this year when discussing Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill. The new president, they said, had learned the lessons of the Obama years and was ready to go big on economic recovery, then spend real time selling his plan. And when the American Rescue Plan passed in March, it seemed like Team Biden was right.