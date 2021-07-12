Bridgeport Hospital creates special meal program for those at risk of frequent hospitalizations
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Hospital has launched a new program aimed at meeting the dietary needs of patients at risk for frequent hospitalizations. On June 24, the hospital started the pilot of its medically tailored meals program. The two-month trial provides lunch and dinner seven days a week to a select group of patients in the hospital’s Primary Care Center Complex Care Program, which manages the needs of patients with multiple medical and social challenges.www.nhregister.com
