Russia considers measures to tap mining profits once export tax ends

By Bloomberg News
mining.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia is considering longer-term measures to grab a bigger slice of mining companies’ profits once a temporary export tax finishes at the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Officials are now mulling changes to mineral extraction taxes, with rates likely linked to raw-material prices so...

