Golf

British Open 2021: Shane Lowry is looking forward to (finally) defending his Portrush title

By John Huggan
Golf Digest
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH, England — He’s no Dick Burton, who reigned as Open champion for seven years because of a little inter-continental skirmish that became known as the Second World War. But Shane Lowry will surely—and hopefully—forever be known to pub quizzers everywhere as the only man who had to wait 24 months to defend the claret jug. It is something the genial Irishman has, like the rest of humanity, had to come to terms with since the cancellation of golf’s oldest major last year. And, like just about everyone else, he’s had just about enough of it.

GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Shane Lowry: "I'm kind of ready to defend it"

It’s been two years since Shane Lowry memorably captured his maiden Major title in front of home fans at Royal Portrush, and the Irishman said he is feeling confident ahead of his delayed defence of the Claret Jug – which was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shane...
Sportsharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Balmy conditions for final round of British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. The sun is shining, the sky is blue and cloudless, and the flags are barely fluttering atop the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
GolfNew York Post

Louis Oosthuizen finally can finish the job at British Open

It’s time for Louis Oosthuizen to change the narrative to his career. That time is now — more specifically this weekend in the 149th British Open at Royal St. George’s, where Oosthuizen takes a two-shot lead at 11-under into the final 36 holes after setting the Open record for lowest 36-hole score at 129.
GolfGolf Digest

Reports: Open Championship likely to return to Royal Portrush in 2025

As the iconic yellow leader boards reminded everyone on Sunday at Royal St. George’s, the Open Championship will celebrate its 150th playing next year at St. Andrews. From there, the R&A has announced that Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon will host golf’s oldest tournament in 2023 and 2024. As for...
GolfNBC Sports

Collin Morikawa wins British Open, claims second major title

The four-month season of major championship golf has officially come to a close. Collin Morikawa has won the 2021 British Open by two shots after shooting a final-round 66. He scored -15 over the four days on the par 70 course. After winning the 2020 PGA championship, Morikawa is the...
WorldBBC

The Open: Royal Portrush set to host major again in 2025 - Paisley

The vice chair of the All Parliamentary group for golf at Westminster says The Open will be back at Royal Portrush in four years. North Antrim MP Ian Paisley expects an announcement to be made next year for the major to be held at the course, which staged the tournament in 2019.
GolfGolf Digest

Why Carlos Ortiz better not mess with his roommate in the Olympic Village

There’s been a lot of talk about how the golfers at this year’s Olympics might not be having the “full” Olympic experience due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place. Not so if you listen to Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz. Ortiz is in second place, one shot back of Xander Schauffele, at...
GolfGolf Digest

Report: PGA Tour will deny players permission to play in Saudi International

The PGA Tour says it will not give its players permission to compete in the Saudi International beginning next year, according to a report by Golfweek. Tour players are required to get a waiver to compete on other tours, and now that the Saudi event is no longer part of the European Tour, the PGA Tour told Golfweek that it will deny requests to play in it.
SportsPosted by
UPI News

British Open, NBA Finals, NASCAR pack weekend sports schedule

July 16 (UPI) -- Golf and basketball take center stage this weekend as athletes compete in the 2021 British Open and NBA Finals. Two NASCAR races and the MLS and MLB regular seasons also pack the schedule from Friday through Sunday. Tournament favorite Jon Rahm, of Spain, will attempt to...

