SuperAnnotate Raises $14.5 Million To Help Automate The Computer Vision Pipeline
For some, the thought of computers gaining the ability to see and make decisions may induce Black Mirror-style nightmares. But for technologists like Tigran and Vahan Petrosyan, brothers from Armenia, it’s the stuff of PhDs. While one brother was working in Switzerland and the other in Sweden, they realized they had the same pain point — the laborious process of capturing and labeling the data necessary to train machines to use computer vision. Then, a breakthrough: Vahan devised an algorithm that makes it possible to automate parts of the process and speed it up ten times and the brothers knew they were on to something.www.forbes.com
