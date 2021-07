With players set to report next week to training camps, we’ll be tripping over ourselves to power-rank this and that, judging teams by their overall strength, their quarterbacks, their skill position players and defenses. But it’s obvious that a clear and direct blueprint from a talented coaching staff matters above all else. Kevin Stefanski turned the Browns around in a season. Sean McDermott built the Bills from a wandering, directionless franchise into a powerhouse. All around the league, previous tentpoles of mediocrity are being uprooted and filled with some measure of competence.