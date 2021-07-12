Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
105.3 The Fan

Texas Rangers 2021 MLB Draft Tracker

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
Posted by 
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 18 days ago

The Rangers are adding some new prospects to the organization with the 2021 MLB Draft taking place this week. See the Rangers’ entire draft selections right here.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
508
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Biola University#Arkansas State University#Baseball#Texas Rangers 2021#Mlb Draft Tracker#Vanderbilt#Barbers Hill Hs#Wahlert Catholic Hs#Alabama Rd#Rowan College
Related
chatsports.com

Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Kennedi Landry writes about the Texas Rangers having about as bad a performance in a doubleheader as you can imagine as they lost twice by a combined score of 15-0 with just six total hits in 14 innings. The DMN’s Jonah Bronstein writes that manager Chris Woodward was not pleased...
Posted by
Dallas Sports Nation

The Texas Rangers General Store Is Open

Step right up! Step right up! The Texas Rangers General Store is open for business and nothing in the store is off limits. (This is essentially the scene in Arlington as Chris Young embarks on his first trade deadline) In other words, “look around and see if there is anything you need, although this isn’t a going out of business sale”.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch MLB online

The Texas Rangers will meet the Detroit Tigers in their fourth and final game of the series from Comerica Park in Detroit. The Rangers haven’t had much luck in this series and are still searching for their first win in the series as they get back on the field this afternoon. As for the Tigers, they are the hottest team in baseball at the moment and have outscored the Rangers 22-3 in this series and don’t see much changing today.
expressnews.com

On deck: Texas Rangers at Astros

Pitchers: Friday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-5, 4.09) vs. LHP Kolby Allard (2-7, 4.06); Saturday, LHP Framber Valdez (5-2, 3.26) vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (6-2, 2.86); Sunday, RHP Zack Greinke (9-3, 3.58) vs. TBD. Astros (58-39) update: Houston is 6-0 versus Texas at home this season and 0-3 in Arlington. …...
MLBthecomeback.com

Joey Gallo was traded to the Yankees just before the Rangers’ game against the Diamondbacks

Less than an hour before the Texas Rangers’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Rangers’ outfielder Joey Gallo was suddenly scratched. Players have suddenly been removed before for non-trade reasons, including Washington’s Trea Turner in the middle of a game Tuesday (the Nationals’ game Wednesday was eventually postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, including Turner), but this one does appear to be a trade of Gallo (seen above hitting against the Diamondbacks Tuesday) to the New York Yankees. Here’s more on that:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

‘It’s a special place to be.’ Texas Rangers sign top draft pick Jack Leiter

The Texas Rangers have signed Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter, the second player selected in this year’s MLB Draft, the team announced Wednesday. The agreement includes a signing bonus of more than $7.9 million, which is just shy of Gerrit Cole’s record of $8 million when he signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011, according to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan.
Posted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers finally put pen to paper with Jack Leiter

It’s really happened y’all, Jack Leiter is officially a member of the Texas Rangers!. The 2021 second overall pick signed his first pro contract on Wednesday, agreeing to an over slot bonus of roughly $7.9 million, which constitutes a record figure since the rules changed on slot bonuses back in 2011. The record for a pitcher in the first round still belongs to Gerrit Cole in that year, who signed for around $8 million with the Pirates.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers players feel the same way we do about the Gallo trade

After having some time to sit down and reflect on the Texas Rangers trading Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees… yeah, we’re still a little sad about it. It’s not easy trading your franchise player, let alone to the Bronx to reunite with fellow former Ranger Rougned Odor. But such is now the case, and we have to accept what’s been given to us.
MLBESPN

Texas Rangers sign No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter with $7.9M bonus

Second overall pick Jack Leiter signed Wednesday with the Texas Rangers, getting a $7,922,000 signing bonus that is the largest for a drafted pitcher in 10 years. The deal for the right-hander out of Vanderbilt, and the son of former big league lefty Al Leiter, was for just above the recommended $7,789,900 slot for the second player taken in baseball's amateur draft on July 11.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers ready to overpay to keep Joey Gallo

The Texas Rangers find themselves in a difficult position with Joey Gallo. He would fetch a strong return on the trade front before the deadline, especially with teams looking for outfield help. Gallo’s power bat would certainly play up in many stadiums, and with teams such as the Yankees in desperate need of an outfielder, the Rangers could find themselves with quite a haul.
Detroit Free Press

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks (31-71) look to salvage a split of their two-game road series against the Texas Rangers (36-65) Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Rangers odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Madison...
MLBLone Star Ball

Wednesday morning Rangers things

Well I guess I am doing the links this morning... The Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks by a 5-4 score on Tuesday. Stefan Stevenson’s game story talks about Joey Gallo, subject of much trade talk, leading the team to victory. Joey Gallo wants to stay with the Rangers and...
elitesportsny.com

BREAKING: New York Yankees acquire OF Joey Gallo from Texas Rangers

Joey Gallo batted .223 with 25 home runs and 55 RBI for the Texas Rangers this year. The New York Yankees are acquiring lefty slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic. ESPN Jeff Passan’s also reported the impending blockbuster. Joey Gallo is 27...
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers complete fire sale with Gibson/Kennedy trade to PHI

Jul 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports. If the Texas Rangers were going to trade Joey Gallo, they had to be prepared for a fire sale...
MLB247Sports

Jack Leiter signs with Texas Rangers for historic amount

The Texas Rangers selected the top college arm available with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft earlier this month: Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter. Four days in advance of the Aug. 1 deadline to sign draft picks, Texas made it official with Leiter with what ESPN's Jeff Passan reports is a historic deal as far as pitching prospects go.
Baseballnumberfire.com

Rangers' Joey Gallo scratched on Wednesday, Jason Martin to start

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jason Martin will bat ninth and start in left field after Joey Gallo was scratched on Wednesday night. In a matchup against left-hander Madison Bumgarner, Martin's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy