Bergen County, NJ

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * All of northeast New Jersey, most of Southeast New York, and a small portion of southern Connecticut, including the following areas. In northeast New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, and Union counties. In southeast New York, all five boroughs of New York City, and Nassau, Western Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, and Putnam counties. In southern Connecticut, Southern Fairfield county. * Through Tuesday morning. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon near a frontal boundary over or just south of the watch area. The front will continue to focus shower and thunderstorm over the watch area tonight, especially in and around the New York City Tri-State area. This rain will be falling in areas hard hit by heavy rain and flash flooding late last week. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are likely, with localized amounts over 4 inches possible.

alerts.weather.gov

