Special Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Geneva SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL GENEVA...HOLMES AND NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Geneva, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Geneva, Bonifay, Hartford, Slocomb, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Esto, Westville, Coffee Springs, Noma, Black, Chancellor, Kellys Crossroads, Whitehead Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Lytle, Marl, Gritney, Arrant Settlement and Geneva Municipal A/P.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0