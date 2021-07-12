Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suwannee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Suwannee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUWANNEE COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 601 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Obrien, or 9 miles northwest of Ichetucknee Spring, moving northwest at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Mcalpin, Obrien and Branford.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suwannee, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Branford, FL
County
Suwannee County, FL
City
Mcalpin, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#18 30 00#Nws Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from event finals for vault and uneven bars

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from event finals for vault and the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said on Saturday. Biles, who continues to wrestle with mental health issues, had earlier withdrawn from the women's all-around final on Thursday and the team final on Tuesday after a poor mark on her opening vault.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy