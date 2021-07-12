Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenbrier County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Western Greenbrier by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Western Greenbrier A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL GREENBRIER COUNTY At 147 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Marlinton to near Meadow Bluff. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Locations impacted include Rupert Trout Leonard Williamsburg Meadow Bluff Asbury and Anjean.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, WV
City
Meadow Bluff, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Marlinton, WV
City
Trout, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Eastern Greenbrier#Anjean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy