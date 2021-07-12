Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Western Greenbrier A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL GREENBRIER COUNTY At 147 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Marlinton to near Meadow Bluff. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Locations impacted include Rupert Trout Leonard Williamsburg Meadow Bluff Asbury and Anjean.