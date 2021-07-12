Cancel
Osceola County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Osceola SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSCEOLA COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM EDT At 145 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Lake Marian, moving northwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lake Kissimmee and Lake Marian.

alerts.weather.gov

