Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurinburg, NC

BOE retreat introduces a new theme

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooYGd_0auYp51u00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xenu_0auYp51u00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47D29F_0auYp51u00

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Board of Education came together on Sunday for its annual retreat to talk about what’s next for Scotland County Schools.

The board met at the media center in Scotland High and heard about the theme for the year, which was “every child needs a hero” with each member of the executive cabinet picking a superhero to represent their department.

“I think the retreat went exceptionally well,” LeGrand said. “I think it was an opportunity for board members and executive staff to conversate on the new year in an open free-flowing environment and to exchange ideas on the best way to move the district forward and start the year off together.

“I’m excited to begin my first full school year with the district and to work with the leadership team here, the students, the family, the staff, the community and our great board here to implement our new strategic plan,” she added.

The board participated in activities such as ‘speedy dating’ where they were able to have one-on-one conversations with cabinet members and an opening activity where board members and cabinet spoke on what they love about Scotland County schools. There were also reports on how each department in the central office is doing along with how they’re looking to improve with the five-year plan.

“The outcome of today’s session was that we were able to reconnect with a common purpose to work together for the children and families of Scotland County as one unified body,” LeGrand said. “I think we also recognized several opportunities in this work that will take our collective efforts to make a lasting impact. I believe our superhero theme is fitting for this year because we’re going to do some extraordinary things and get some extraordinary things. I’m very excited to be moving forward.”

This was LeGrand and her new cabinet’s first retreat with the school system and Board Chair Rick Singletary was excited about how it went.

“I think the superintendent and her cabinet have presented an absolutely outstanding format as to the plan we have scheduled for us in the future. Looking at that five-year strategic plan I think they have put together a plan as to where we are, what we’re going to do and how we’re going to get to that destination in each department.”

Look for more on the reports from the Board of Education meeting in Wednesday’s edition of The Exchange and later this week.

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Scotland County, NC
Government
City
Laurinburg, NC
Scotland County, NC
Education
Laurinburg, NC
Education
Laurinburg, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#The Retreat#Scotland County Schools#Board Chair#The Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Related
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

BOE looks at adding counselors, psychologists

LAURINBURG — Mental health issues, including getting more counselors and psychologists, are something that will be looked at moving forward with Scotland County Schools. During this week’s Scotland County Board of Education Committee of the Whole meeting, the board got an update on the mental health improvement plan from Chief Academic Officer Sandra Noel.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

We hope unity and creativity transforms IEJ

If there were ever a time for creating partnerships, it might just be now. The former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School sits vacant after the Scotland County Board of Education closed it, along with South Scotland Elementary School, as part of a consolidation effort that created South Johnson Elementary School.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Lemmond named new E-911 assistant director

LAURINBURG —Scotland County Emergency E-911 Communications Center has appointed Jonathan Lemmond as its new assistant director. “Jonathan was part of the initial opening team for the 911 center when it opened on Feb. 10, 2015,” said Director Samantha Cameron Dutch. “Prior to that, he was a part-time telecommunicator with EMS and had been since 2013. He also worked part-time with the city of Laurinburg Fire Department.”
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

IEJ to be offered to Scotland County again

LAURINBURG — The former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School could be back in the hands of the county soon — depending on the decision from county commissioners. On Monday, the Scotland County Board of Education voted unanimously to offer the school to the county to be used in another way that could help the community — from a recreation center to an incubator building for a variety of needs.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Local student wins Mountaire Farms scholarship

MILLSBORO, Delaware — Mountaire Farms, the nation’s fourth largest chicken producer, recently awarded 27 students with $2,500 scholarships to help them pay for college. Among them was a studentfrom Scotland County. Hector J. Pacheco is a graduate of Scotland Early College High School and now attends North Carolina State University....
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Shaw Academy principal gets named

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools has announced the new principal at Shaw Academy. Philip Boayue was approved for the post during Monday nights Committee of the Whole meeting. He will replace Brent Smith who has served as principal of the school since 2017 and will now be serving as principal of Scotland High.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland schools to open with masks

LAURINBURG —Students in Scotland County Schools will have to wear masks for the first month of school, at least. The Scotland County Board of Education voted unanimously, with the exception of board members Summer Woodside and Raymond Hyatt who were not in attendance, on Monday during its Committee of the Whole meeting to have students continue to wear the masks in the buildings. The decision came after the state allowed for local boards to make the decision on students wearing masks when the school year begins.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Sellers receives Spirit of Patrnership Award

LAURINBURG — Bette Sellers of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Laurinburg recently received the firm’s exclusive Spirit of Partnership Award for outstanding performance during 2021. Sellers is a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial advisor can achieve. She has demonstrated...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Legislators, NCHSAA debate future of HS athletics

NC Sen. Tom McInnis (R-25th District representing Anson, Richmond, Moore, Scotland) The future of high school athletics in North Carolina has been under contention in recent days. As a result of a 22-month-long investigation by state lawmakers into the North Carolina High School Athletics Association with regards to its finances,...
Hamlet, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Duke Energy grant supports growth of RichmondCC’s Substation Program

HAMLET — Duke Energy has awarded the Richmond Community College Foundation a $40,000 grant to continue to support the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program. RichmondCC was among the 19 workforce development and education programs in North Carolina to receive a Duke Energy grant that helps job seekers and students prepare for employment, particularly in the energy sector. The grants totaling $615,000 support innovative workforce education and training initiatives at community colleges, historically black colleges and universities, and nonprofits across the state.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***. July 31. — The Anointed House of Deliverance, located at 302 Sanford...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***. Through Aug. 31. — Partners in Ministry is holding a “Reaching Souls...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Head: Rotary finances are in good shape

LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club got an update on its financial health from Club Treasurer Carl Head on Tuesday, and the news was good, despite more than a year of reduced dues and meeting dates. “We’re in pretty good shape … a good financial position,” Head told the membership.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Total Women’s Outreach

Total Women’s Outreach held its ribbon-cutting on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Laurinburg with community leaders. The organization, which is lead by Essie Davis, says its sole purpose is to help others in the community and spread love. It was also mentioned that the group has already helped feed more than 500 families through its outreach.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

East Laurinburg ballot to be sparse for 2021 election

LAURINBURG — Despite having the filing deadline for the upcoming municipal election extended by the Scotland County Board of Elections, no additional candidates filed for seats on the East Laurinburg Board of Commissioners. That leaves the mayor’s post and two commissioner seats without candidates on the ballot. “Therefore, the two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy