Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fullerton, CA

‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Celebrates Birthday With Fitness Milestone: ‘The Gym Has Been My Anchor’

By ami-admin
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 18 days ago

OctomomNadya Suleman revealed how she inspired her children with a rare message about her fitness transformation.

The media personality said the gym “has been my anchor for 30 years” while reflecting on her wellness journey alongside new selfies shared on her 46th birthday. “Working out consistently since I was a teen has kept me healthy, strong and SANE; particularly now as a mom of 14, which can be a bit stressful,” she wrote via her Instagram caption while showing off her progress and flexibility on Sunday, July 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q07Ys_0auYp2Nj00
Courtesy Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya opened up about her previous accomplishments when it comes to training, having run nearly a dozen half marathons in addition to a full marathon over the years.

However, the Fullerton, California native said “nothing compares to lifting weights” and the ways it has benefitted her both physically and mentally. “Weightlifting helps me constructively channel stress, strengthening both my mind and the muscles surrounding my lumbar spine (suffered a few ruptured discs as a repercussion of carrying octuplets),” Nadya, who also goes by Natalie Suleman on the platform, explained.

All 14 of her children were born through IVF treatments, most famously her octuplets in January 2009: Noah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Josiah, Isaiah, Makai, Nariyah and Maliyah. Prior to their arrival, Nadya had already welcomed six kids: Elijah, Amerah, Joshua, Aidan as well as her twins, Calyssa and Caleb. The older children are now teenagers while the octuplets turned 12 in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viiiy_0auYp2Nj00
Instagram; Shutterstock

“Most importantly, my lifestyle has positively influenced my kids who also consistently workout and eat [nutritiously],” Nadya continued about her health-conscious decisions, adding that fitness is her therapy in a hashtag. “Today also happens to be my birthday, and the gym is my second favorite place to be … home with my kids will always be number one,” she concluded.

Although “Octomom” has stepped out of the spotlight after making headlines over a decade ago, she does keep her social media followers in the loop about her children’s upbringing in their Orange County townhouse. In May, Nadya shared a rare family photo while showing the many sweet gifts she received from her kids while celebrating Mother’s Day. Before that, she surprised fans with photos from her mother-daughter gym session with Calyssa.

Comments / 0

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

44
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Makai
Person
Nadya Suleman
Person
Josiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Maliyah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy