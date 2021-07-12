Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Detection of vertebral column pathologies using decision trees

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI has tremendous potential in the healthcare context and has been continuously growing in this area over the last few years. The medical industry is using Artificial Intelligence to make smarter and also more accurate decisions. The applications of machine learning in healthcare are wide-ranging from disease diagnosis and identification to robotic surgery, providing in most cases results that are beyond human capabilities.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Exploratory Data Analysis#Pathologies#Null#Tree Pruning#Artificial Intelligence#Java#Ab#Report Jul Aug Sep#Data Reading#Csv#Uci#Lumbar Lordosis Angle#Eda#Degree Spondylolisthesis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Python
Related
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Weaving Individualized AI into Everyday Life

Leveraging the achievements of deep learning for customized use. Artificial intelligence is transforming the world through language translation, face recognition, objection detection, and many other areas. These AI systems often fall into broad categories that have worldwide market demand and therefore attract intensive research. What many people might not know is that we can leverage the achievements of deep learning to create customized AI services that are fashioned to suit individual people.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Clustering: How to Find Hyperparameters using Inertia

Clustering is very powerful due to the lack of labels. Getting labeled data is often expensive and time consuming. Clustering is often used for finding patterns in data. The found patterns are then often used in order to improve a certain product. One famous example is customer clustering. In customer clustering, groups of similar users can be found. If customers of one group buy certain products, the other customers of this group might also like them. Thus, targeted advertising can be applied to increase sales. Another famous example is clustering network activities into fraudulent and non-fraudulent actions.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Visualizing Neural Networks’ Decision-Making Process Part 1 — Class Activation Maps (CAMs)

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) constitute an extremely powerful class of machine learning algorithms. They achieve state-of-the-art performance in most computer vision tasks, such as image classification, object detection or image generation. However, normally we know very little about how CNN’s learn and what features they use to make predictions due...
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

Generating fake data with pandas, very quickly

You might have ended up reading this article for a variety of reasons. If you think this post is about forcing panda bears to do hacky stuff with a computer please close this tab and continue with whatever you were up to. You are doing yourself a favour. This never happened.
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Another Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Pandas — Part 3: Data Wrangling

Any statistical analysis and machine learning models can be as good as the quality of the data you feed into them. This article is the 3rd part of a series of Pandas tutorials for beginners. Please Stay Tune for more future articles on this topic. Introduction. In this article, I’m...
Sciencearxiv.org

Cell Detection from Imperfect Annotation by Pseudo Label Selection Using P-classification

Cell detection is an essential task in cell image analysis. Recent deep learning-based detection methods have achieved very promising results. In general, these methods require exhaustively annotating the cells in an entire image. If some of the cells are not annotated (imperfect annotation), the detection performance significantly degrades due to noisy labels. This often occurs in real collaborations with biologists and even in public data-sets. Our proposed method takes a pseudo labeling approach for cell detection from imperfect annotated data. A detection convolutional neural network (CNN) trained using such missing labeled data often produces over-detection. We treat partially labeled cells as positive samples and the detected positions except for the labeled cell as unlabeled samples. Then we select reliable pseudo labels from unlabeled data using recent machine learning techniques; positive-and-unlabeled (PU) learning and P-classification. Experiments using microscopy images for five different conditions demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method.
Chemistrytechxplore.com

Neural network trained to properly name organic molecules

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Syntelly start-up have developed and trained a neural network to generate names for organic compounds in accordance with the IUPAC nomenclature system. Their research published in the Scientific Reports shows that modern neural networks are able to efficiently deal with exact algorithmic problems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Semi-supervised Cell Detection in Time-lapse Images Using Temporal Consistency

Cell detection is the task of detecting the approximate positions of cell centroids from microscopy images. Recently, convolutional neural network-based approaches have achieved promising performance. However, these methods require a certain amount of annotation for each imaging condition. This annotation is a time-consuming and labor-intensive task. To overcome this problem, we propose a semi-supervised cell-detection method that effectively uses a time-lapse sequence with one labeled image and the other images unlabeled. First, we train a cell-detection network with a one-labeled image and estimate the unlabeled images with the trained network. We then select high-confidence positions from the estimations by tracking the detected cells from the labeled frame to those far from it. Next, we generate pseudo-labels from the tracking results and train the network by using pseudo-labels. We evaluated our method for seven conditions of public datasets, and we achieved the best results relative to other semi-supervised methods. Our code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

Geometry Uncertainty Projection Network for Monocular 3D Object Detection

Geometry Projection is a powerful depth estimation method in monocular 3D object detection. It estimates depth dependent on heights, which introduces mathematical priors into the deep model. But projection process also introduces the error amplification problem, in which the error of the estimated height will be amplified and reflected greatly at the output depth. This property leads to uncontrollable depth inferences and also damages the training efficiency. In this paper, we propose a Geometry Uncertainty Projection Network (GUP Net) to tackle the error amplification problem at both inference and training stages. Specifically, a GUP module is proposed to obtains the geometry-guided uncertainty of the inferred depth, which not only provides high reliable confidence for each depth but also benefits depth learning. Furthermore, at the training stage, we propose a Hierarchical Task Learning strategy to reduce the instability caused by error amplification. This learning algorithm monitors the learning situation of each task by a proposed indicator and adaptively assigns the proper loss weights for different tasks according to their pre-tasks situation. Based on that, each task starts learning only when its pre-tasks are learned well, which can significantly improve the stability and efficiency of the training process. Extensive experiments demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method. The overall model can infer more reliable object depth than existing methods and outperforms the state-of-the-art image-based monocular 3D detectors by 3.74% and 4.7% AP40 of the car and pedestrian categories on the KITTI benchmark.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Pre-Pruning or Post-Pruning

Learn how and when to Pre-Prune a Decision Tree in Python. In a previous article, we talked about post pruning decision trees. In this article, we will focus on pre-pruning decision trees. Let’s briefly review our motivations for pruning decision trees, how and why post-pruning works, and its advantages and...
Computersarxiv.org

Using Visual Anomaly Detection for Task Execution Monitoring

Execution monitoring is essential for robots to detect and respond to failures. Since it is impossible to enumerate all failures for a given task, we learn from successful executions of the task to detect visual anomalies during runtime. Our method learns to predict the motions that occur during the nominal execution of a task, including camera and robot body motion. A probabilistic U-Net architecture is used to learn to predict optical flow, and the robot's kinematics and 3D model are used to model camera and body motion. The errors between the observed and predicted motion are used to calculate an anomaly score. We evaluate our method on a dataset of a robot placing a book on a shelf, which includes anomalies such as falling books, camera occlusions, and robot disturbances. We find that modeling camera and body motion, in addition to the learning-based optical flow prediction, results in an improvement of the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve from 0.752 to 0.804, and the area under the precision-recall curve from 0.467 to 0.549.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Developing and Explaining Cross-Entropy from Scratch

Cross-entropy is an important concept. It is commonly used in machine learning as a cost function — often our objective is to minimize the cross-entropy. But why are we minimizing the cross-entropy, and what does cross-entropy really mean? Let’s answer these questions. First, we need an adequate understanding of the...
Sciencewmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: Researchers use infrared light to detect source of irregular heartbeat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, happens when the heart’s electrical pulses get out of sync, causing an irregular heartbeat. Doctors can treat it with ablation … destroying the tiny bit of heart tissue that’s causing the problem. Now scientists are using ex-vivo or beating donated human hearts, to test a new way of pinpointing the source of AFib. Ivanhoe has more.
ScienceNature.com

Neural networks learn the motions of molecular machines

New computational approaches capture molecular motion from cryo-EM images and provide a more complete understanding of protein dynamics. While molecular structures are often viewed as static and fixed, in reality proteins and their complexes are often extremely dynamic, exhibiting a range of motions and at any given point having one of many possible three-dimensional arrangements or structures. Two studies recently published in Nature Methods, one by Zhong et al.1 and the other by Chen and Ludtke2, have demonstrated the ability of neural networks to learn multiple structures from many images of a given molecule, each frozen in a different position. These trained networks are then able to generate an ensemble of structures allowing an in-depth analysis of the dynamics taking place in the sample, ultimately leading to a better understanding of important molecular mechanisms.
Green Bay, WIbeckersasc.com

Prevea Health GI among first to use new AI technology to detect cancer

Chaitanya Pant, MD, is one of the first physicians in Wisconsin to use new artificial intelligence technology for the detection of esophageal cancer, Seehafer News reported July 28. Dr. Pant is affiliated with Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health, where he performed a procedure using WATS3D, a diagnostics platform that includes...
WildlifeNature.com

Publisher Correction: Reconstruction of proto-vertebrate, protocyclostome and proto-gnathostome genomes provides new insights into early vertebrate evolution

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24573-z, published online 23 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an additional reference and incorrectly reported the number of genes in the penultimate paragraph of the ‘Introduction’. The original sentence read “… compared to 12,137 human genes in refs. 8, 13, 434 human genes in ref. 15”. This has been corrected to “… compared to 12,137 human genes in ref. 13, and 8,434 human genes in ref. 15”. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Computersarxiv.org

Towards a Survey on Static and Dynamic Hypergraph Visualizations

Leveraging hypergraph structures to model advanced processes has gained much attention over the last few years in many areas, ranging from protein-interaction in computational biology to image retrieval using machine learning. Hypergraph models can provide a more accurate representation of the underlying processes while reducing the overall number of links compared to regular representations. However, interactive visualization methods for hypergraphs and hypergraph-based models have rarely been explored or systematically analyzed. This paper reviews the existing research landscape for hypergraph and hypergraph model visualizations and assesses the currently employed techniques. We provide an overview and a categorization of proposed approaches, focusing on performance, scalability, interaction support, successful evaluation, and the ability to represent different underlying data structures, including a recent demand for a temporal representation of interaction networks and their improvements beyond graph-based methods. Lastly, we discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the approaches and give an insight into the future challenges arising in this emerging research field.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Detecting Semantic Drift within Image Data

Your machine learning model sees the world through the lens of its training data. That means that your model gets more and more myopic as the real world gets further from what your training data represents. However, when operating machine learning applications, upgrading your glasses (retraining your model) is not our only concern. We also control the data pipeline that feeds information into our model during production, and thus have the responsibility to ensure its quality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy