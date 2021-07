Tonight's WWE Money in the Bank started off with the Women's Money in the Bank match, and after some epic entrances, it was time to get to business and ring the bell. Well, except for Alexa Bliss, who stood on the turnbuckle stoically until everyone else hopped into action. She then finally got down and tried to command the briefcase down with her powers, but got suplexed shortly thereafter. Then it was a spree of action until Tamina cleared the ring, but Bliss hopped on her back. Tamina knocked her down and grabbed a ladder and then slammed her face-first into it, and then went about grabbing another ladder.