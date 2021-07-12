Cancel
Video Games

What The Golf? is getting a free update with 50 new levels to golf holes in

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnorthodox non-sporting game What The Golf? is hitting the green again and bringing a heck of a lot more holes. An upcoming free update is adding 50 new levels and approximately 1000 new holes. The A Hole New World update has already launched on the Apple Arcade and is coming to PC and Switch versions "in the next few weeks," the developers say.

