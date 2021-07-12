Oregon medical examiner: 2 deaths at Hunnell Road homeless camp were not caused by heat

Two men living at camp had been on preliminary list

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two residents of the homeless camp along Hunnell Road who died recently amid record heat have been determined to have died of other, non-heat-related causes, the Oregon state medical examiner reported.

Late Friday, the Office of State Medical Examiner updated a previous report of 116 possibly heat-related deaths. The office confirmed 83 deaths around the state were caused by hyperthermia related to the record-breaking heat wave, but said four deaths in the preliminary count were excluded and determined not to be caused by the heat.

The other 32 deaths on the earlier list are still pending further investigation, with a final cause of death not yet determined. The state did not identify those listed, only providing their county and earlier, their gender and ages.

Oregon State Police Captain Tim Fox confirmed Monday that the four removed from the list Friday included the two deaths in Deschutes County males, 60 and 64, that were among the preliminary numbers.

While state officials did not identify any of the people on the list, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, after family notifications, had identified the men who died at the Hunnell Road camp on Sunday, June 27 as Alonzo Boardman, 60, and Joseph Davis, 64.

