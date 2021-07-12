Cancel
Olympic athletes confront mental health challenges

By JAY COHEN
dailyjournal.net
 18 days ago

Sam Mikulak felt frantic. The American gymnast had his training disrupted by COVID-19, and the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021. That unease stayed with Mikulak for a while, and it led him to confront all the ways the perfectionism of gymnastics had affected the rest of his life. “I’ve...

