Mariners MLB Draft Coverage (Day 2)

Dodger Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mariners made 9 selections on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft, beginning with the № 48 overall selection in Round 2. Round 2: Edwin Arroyo (SS) Arroyo, 17, excelled in the Puerto Rico Summer showcase circuit and is rated by PerfectGame.org as the top prospect out of Puerto Rico in the 2021 draft class. He is a switch-hitting shortstop, who doubles as a left-handed pitcher. He is rated by PerfectGame.com as the №34 overall prospect in the 2021 draft class.

