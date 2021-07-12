Mariners MLB Draft Coverage (Day 2)

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Travelers hit 4 home runs including a grand slam home run by RF Julio Rodriguez with 2 outs in the top of the 2nd inning as Arkansas defeated Northwest Arkansas 9–5 on Wednesday night. The Travs scored 8 runs over their first 3 innings and added 1 more run in the 8th in their win. Rodriguez (1x4, R, HR, 4 RBI), LF/3B Jake Scheiner (1x4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB), DH Carter Bins (1x3, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) and CF Stephen Wrenn (2x4, 2 R, HR, RBI) each homered in the win. Scheiner hit his team-leading 11th home run of the season with a 2-run homer with 2 outs in the 1st inning. Bins collected his first career AA home run with a 2-run blast with 1 out in the 6th and Wrenn hit his 6th home run with a solo shot with 1 out in the 8th inning. 1B Bobby Honeyman (1x4, 2B, BB, SB), LF Keegan McGovern (1x2, BB) each collected 1 of the Travelers 7 hits. Starter Adam Hill (5.0,5,3,3,2,4,2HR) improved to 3–1 on the season with the win, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits while walking 2 and striking out 4 over 5.0 innings. RH Jack Anderson (1.0,3,2,2,0,0) allowed 2 runs 6th inning, while RH Moises Gomez (1.0,2,0,0,0,0), RH Nick Duron (1.0,0,0,0,0,0) and RH Darin Gillies (1.0,0,0,0,0,0) combined to hold the Naturals scoreless over the final 3.0 innings to secure the win.