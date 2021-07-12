Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma board approves rules banning certain race theories

By KNSS Staff
audacy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic school teachers in Oklahoma could have their teaching licenses suspended for teaching certain concepts about racism under new rules approved by the State Board of Education. The board voted on Monday to approve new emergency rules to comply with a bill approved by the Legislature this year. The new law prohibits teachers from teaching eight different concepts about race, including that an individual, by virtue of his or race or sex, is inherently racist. The Republican authors of the bill said it targeted critical race theory, which is a way of thinking about America's history through the lens of racism.

