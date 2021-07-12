Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mint Condition Copy of 'Super Mario 64' Sells for $1.5 Million

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 18 days ago

An unopened copy of the legendary Nintendo 64 game Super Mario 64 sold for a record-breaking $1.5 million at auction over the weekend. Although Super Mario 64 is the best-selling Nintendo 64 game of all time, with more than 11 million copies sold, the auctioned cartridge was one of less than five sealed copies that has been graded by professionals as a 9.8, A++ Wata rating, which is an out-of-10 grading system done by a company called Wata Games.

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 64#Wata Games#Digital Eclipse#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Speedrunner beats Super Mario Bros in under 12 minutes, while blindfolded

Crescendo, a Super Mario Bros speedrunner, recently posted a video showcasing a world record, beating the Nintendo classic in less than 12 minutes, while blindfolded. Speedrunner Crescendo recently shared a video in which he broke a Super Mario Bros record, while blindfolded. Crescendo managed to speedrun the NES classic in just under 12 minutes, with an eye mask on - he didn’t look at the screen a single time.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Super Mario Bros. speedrunner sets spectacular new record

Jump from platform to platform, catch the power-ups, smash an enemy and reach Bowser’s Castle. A few times, yes, in different phases, too, but at heart-stopping speed. That is what Crescendo has achieved, a speedrunner who has broken all previous records from Super Mario Bros., the NES classic. He has shown it in a video uploaded by himself, which you can see just below these lines.
UEFAgadgetsandwearables.com

The $2,150 Tag Heuer Super Mario smartwatch has already sold out!

Who knew there were so many Super Mario fans with deep pockets? Just a couple of days following the launch, the $2,150 WearOS watch conjured up by Tag Heuer and Nintendo has already sold out!. We wrote a few days ago about the release. As we suspected, the device is...
Video GamesInverse

Mario Golf: Super Rush tier list: Which characters are best?

The characters are at the heart of Mario Golf: Super Rush. While all of them are lovable in their own ways, some are certainly better than others in a practical sense. Many characters excel at hitting the ball far, while others are top choices for speed golf. So whether you’re...
Dallas, TXwxxv25.com

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game. A spokesman did not immediately respond to an...
Video Gamesxda-developers

This Week in Gaming: The Steam Deck, Netflix, and Super Mario 64

This week started off very slow when out of nowhere, Valve dropped some very important hardware news on us. We also learned that Netflix is trying to break into gaming, auction fever is seizing the retro gaming world, and more games are being delayed into next year. Valve announces the...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

The Original Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Being Remastered In 4K

While the 1993 live-action adaptation of Super Mario Bros. now lives in infamy as one of the most bizarre video game adaptations ever conceived, there's a lesser-acknowledged animated movie that predates it by seven years to stand as the first-ever game-to-film project released in cinemas. Known as Super Mario Bros.:...
Video GamesSmithonian

‘Super Mario 64’ Is Now the World’s Most Expensive Video Game

Designer Shigeru Miyamoto first dreamt up the character Mario, a mustachioed Italian plumber loosely based on Nintendo’s real-life landlord, in 1981. Clad in bright red overalls and equipped with cheery catchphrases—not to mention startling agility—Mario has since become one of the most iconic video game characters of all time. As...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Soulcalibur VI Sells Over 2 Million Copies Across All Platforms

The official Soulcalibur Twitter account has announced that Soulcalibur VI has sold over 2 million copies. This title is the latest entry in the Soulcalibur series and has players duke it out with various beloved characters. New battle mechanics serve to make this entry considerably more thrilling for both veterans...
Video GamesArs Technica

Collectors are as confused as you are about that $1.56M Super Mario 64 sale

If you aren't immersed in the world of high-end video game collecting, it's probably hard to understand why someone paid in excess of $1.5 million for a single, shrinkwrap-sealed boxed copy of Super Mario 64 last Sunday. But if you talk to people who have been collecting games and following this insular world for decades, you'll find... well, they also think it's hard to understand.
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Review – Let’s-a Golf

Mario Golf: Super Rush is a wonderfully chaotic and surprisingly accurate golf game. I wish there was a bit more content, but the creative boss fights and variety of different golf modes make Super Rush a unique and incredibly fun sports game. Mario Golf: Super Rush. Developer: Camelot Software Planning.
Video GamesTwinfinite

SoulCalibur VI Has Shipped 2 Million Copies

Bandai Namco just announced that its popular fighting game SoulCalibur VI has passed a new sales milestone. The game has shopped two million copies, which is definitely flattering for a franchise that was on the verge of possibly being abandoned. It’ll be interesting to see if the positive results will...
Lifestyleadafruit.com

TAG Heuer Connected & Super Mario Limited Edition Smartwatch #WearableWednesday

We can’t stop giggling at this limited edition smartwatch. What more could you ask for from a Super Mario TAG Heuer?!. The TAG Heuer Connected levels up in this exclusive new limited edition made in collaboration with Super mario. Blening watchmaking expertise and nods to the universe of Super Mario, this playful and avant-garde luxury smartwatch rewards every challenge, with Mario moving with you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy