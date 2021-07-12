Mint Condition Copy of 'Super Mario 64' Sells for $1.5 Million
An unopened copy of the legendary Nintendo 64 game Super Mario 64 sold for a record-breaking $1.5 million at auction over the weekend. Although Super Mario 64 is the best-selling Nintendo 64 game of all time, with more than 11 million copies sold, the auctioned cartridge was one of less than five sealed copies that has been graded by professionals as a 9.8, A++ Wata rating, which is an out-of-10 grading system done by a company called Wata Games.www.vice.com
