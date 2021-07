This article was written for our sponsor, the North Carolina Military Business Center. For businesses of all sizes, securing government contracts can be quite lucrative. In fact, federal and defense contracts are a major driver of North Carolina's economy, with the military accounting for about 12 percent of the state's gross domestic product, according to Scott Dorney, Executive Director of the North Carolina Military Business Center, or the NCMBC. Even with the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, federal agencies and the military contributed more than $9.5 billion through prime contracts with local companies during fiscal year 2020.