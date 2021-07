Open to all artists 18 years and older. All painting mediums allowed including mixed media and digital paintings. Artwork must be Abstract. Cash award to Best in Show, main page slider promotion at CB, news story Art Base as well as digital art registration of their winning piece at ArtChain.Info. All award winners receive 3-month online exhibition of their work, social media exposure, Art Week and Art Base exhibition news publication, e-blast announcement and official award certificate. Awards include Best in Show Platinum Award, Gold Award of Excellence in Painting, Gold Award of Excellence in Digital Painting, Silver Awards – up to 12, Bronze Awards. This is a competition. Only the juried selected artwork will be in the final online exhibition.