U.S. food & agricultural businesses should expect change

Over the last half century, agricultural intensification has accelerated rapidly, enabling the production of sufficient quantities of cereal crops to feed billions of people across the globe. There is little doubt that this is an important part of the reason why there is a smaller percentage of people who are hungry than ever before in modern history. But while more people now have access to adequate calories, the quality of diets has not been improving at the same rate and, in many cases, has actually deteriorated. Despite advances in the production of staple crops, there remain around 800 million people in the world who do not consume enough calories, 2 billion people globally who suffer from micronutrient deficiencies and 2 billion adults who are overweight or obese.