U.S. food & agricultural businesses should expect change

By AGDAILY Reporters
agdaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe widely anticipated summer economic boom is well underway, and U.S. consumers are spending on services again. Jobs are abundantly available, but workers are scarce as the labor market is healing more slowly than most economists expected. According to a new Quarterly report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, labor challenges felt during the pandemic and continuing today will incentivize businesses throughout the food supply chain to rapidly increase automation within their operations.

