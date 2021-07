Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) returned to the black in the first half of 2021. Despite a still challenging environment, it reported an operating profit after six months of EUR 87 million. The comparable figure in the same period last year was – EUR 334 million. The result for the whole of 2020 was also a loss. Last year’s results were greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with falling sales figures and temporary plant closures with no active production. In the first half of 2021, turnover rose by EUR 1.1 billion to EUR 5.3 billion.