11 Glorious Frozen Treats To Enjoy In L.A. Right Now

Here are a few delicious ways to deal with the L.A. heat.

The temperatures are soaring and so is the desire to dive straight into the ocean or cannonball into the nearest pool. But with beaches being crowded and pools not being a feature in every home, the next best thing you can do is plunge straight into a sweet, heavenly frozen dessert.

Here’s are some delectable icy treats to indulge in—which you can even have delivered to you right now.

Because coffee is essential but also unthinkable in the heat. So why not make it a frozen frappuccino? This flavor is a treat that’s worth the splurge—but so are many other options like Brown Butter Ice Cream, Cinnamon Sugar Churro Dough, Chocolate Chip Swirl, or Midnight Munchies. Plus they have a cute adult ice-cream truck that also doubles up as a bodega.

8588 Washington Blvd. Culver City CA 90232

Order on Postmates or look at their food truck schedule.

2. Vegan Banana Pudding, Van Leeuwen

Van Leeuwen went from a humble ice cream truck to becoming a frozen dessert empire. And that’s simply because it creates wildly exciting flavors for every palate and every dietary requirement. Even if you aren’t vegan, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not trying the Vegan Banana Pudding, Black Cherry Chip, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Swirl, or Pistachio Pint. Tubs cost around $10 each (because you’ll want to take one of those along with you after devouring your scoops).

300 S Santa Fe Ave, Suite R, Los Angeles, CA 90013 (multiple locations)

Order on Postmates

3. Dairy-Free Vanilla Coconut Pint (with homemade marshmallows), Sweet Rose Creamery

It would be hard to find something as creamy with absolutely no cream. Sweet Rose is known for those gorgeous scoops of color perched atop crunchy cones, but a pint of the vanilla coconut will go down just as quickly.

225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402, United States

Order on Postmates.

4. Cannabis-infused Oreo Cookie Rush Ice Cream, Angel Haus

Angel Haus Creamery adds indulgent chunks of Oreo to their very own, cannabis-infused “Vanilla Angel” ice cream. This is the mad sugar rush with all the chill you need for a weekend scorcher.

113 N. San Vicente Blvd 2nd Floor, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Order online or t ext your orders to (213) 810-7991

5. Ube Softserve Pie (Vegan), Magpies Softserve

Take full advantage of the fact that no one is going to see you in anything other than jogging gear for the next few weeks with this ice cream pie. That’s right, a whole pie of delicious Ube Softserve to keep you cool this week—or however long it lasts.

2660 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, United States

Order on Postmates.

6. Cereal Milk Soft Serve, Milk Bar

Sweet swirls that are made with the famous Cereal Milk that’s made with milk, cornflakes, brown sugar and a pinch of salt. It’s basically the ultra-delicious frozen incarnation of the bottom of your Cornflakes cereal bowl.

7150 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, United States

Order online through various services.

7. Nieves De Leche, La Michoacan

Anything from here is a full-blown flavor festival and it’s the best way to cool off and treat yourself. Choose from a whole range of yummy scoops and don’t look back.

7221 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405

Order on Postmates

8. Bianco Bread, Scoops

The ice creamery has been delivering sweet, icy, artisanal dreams to L.A. for around 15 years now. The sweet brown bread flavor in particular has become a cult classic. But there are tons of wild flavors to let your palate explore like Unfiltered Sake & Toffee, Non-Dairy Vanilla, Peanut Butter & Graham Cracker,

727 N Broadway, #125, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Order on Postmates

9. Pots of Gold & Rainbows, Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw simply oozes deliciousness. Every scoop is dripping with flavor and some inventive topping that’s an entire event on its own. The Portland-based, small-batch ice cream shop goes from strength to strength and Angelenos are pretty obsessed with anything that they make. Pots of Gold & Rainbows was only introduced in March but has quickly become the go-to for fans. You’ll probably spot some of their Sea Salt & Caramel Ribbons sauce which looks like liquid gold, but you can try it out on your inevitable return.

8949 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States (multiple locations)

Order online via ChowNow

These velvety swirls come in mesmerizing colors and flavors with exciting topping artfully balancing atop (including actual gold). The colorful vegan cones come in flavors like matcha, black, and red valentine and have the perfect amount of sweetness to finish off with. Of course, amongst the highly ‘grammable beauties, the black and cream-colored Mixed Feelings (charcoal pineapple/vanilla) is just as good as it looks.

369 East 2nd St., Little Tokyo

Order online through Postamtes, Doordash or Grubhub

11. Literally anything from Mashti Malone’s

We’re pretty sure heaven is in fact Mashti Malone’s. We challenge you not to drool when you wacth how they create the signaature ice cream wafer sandwich, eaturing our Saffron Rosewater ice cream rolled in pistachios. There are tons of vegan options and you can choose what it gets rolled in too.

1525 N La Brea Ave, LA

Order through Postmates here.

Featured Image: Bae & Co.