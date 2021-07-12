Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

11 Glorious Frozen Treats To Enjoy In L.A. Right Now

By Ashlyn Davis
Posted by 
Secret LA
Secret LA
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8TRF_0auYo1ON00

Here are a few delicious ways to deal with the L.A. heat.

The temperatures are soaring and so is the desire to dive straight into the ocean or cannonball into the nearest pool. But with beaches being crowded and pools not being a feature in every home, the next best thing you can do is plunge straight into a sweet, heavenly frozen dessert.

Here’s are some delectable icy treats to indulge in—which you can even have delivered to you right now.

1. Queens’ Coffee, Coolhaus

Because coffee is essential but also unthinkable in the heat. So why not make it a frozen frappuccino? This flavor is a treat that’s worth the splurge—but so are many other options like Brown Butter Ice Cream, Cinnamon Sugar Churro Dough, Chocolate Chip Swirl, or Midnight Munchies. Plus they have a cute adult ice-cream truck that also doubles up as a bodega.

8588 Washington Blvd. Culver City CA 90232

Order on Postmates or look at their food truck schedule.

2. Vegan Banana Pudding, Van Leeuwen

Van Leeuwen went from a humble ice cream truck to becoming a frozen dessert empire. And that’s simply because it creates wildly exciting flavors for every palate and every dietary requirement. Even if you aren’t vegan, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not trying the Vegan Banana Pudding,  Black Cherry Chip, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Swirl, or Pistachio Pint. Tubs cost around $10 each (because you’ll want to take one of those along with you after devouring your scoops).

300 S Santa Fe Ave, Suite R, Los Angeles, CA 90013 (multiple locations)

Order on Postmates

3. Dairy-Free Vanilla Coconut Pint (with homemade marshmallows), Sweet Rose Creamery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07V6SD_0auYo1ON00

It would be hard to find something as creamy with absolutely no cream. Sweet Rose is known for those gorgeous scoops of color perched atop crunchy cones, but a pint of the vanilla coconut will go down just as quickly.

225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402, United States

Order on Postmates.

4. Cannabis-infused Oreo Cookie Rush Ice Cream, Angel Haus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1pyQ_0auYo1ON00
Angel Haus

Angel Haus Creamery adds indulgent chunks of Oreo to their very own, cannabis-infused “Vanilla Angel” ice cream. This is the mad sugar rush with all the chill you need for a weekend scorcher.

113 N. San Vicente Blvd 2nd Floor, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Order online or t ext your orders to (213) 810-7991

5. Ube Softserve Pie (Vegan), Magpies Softserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkKiT_0auYo1ON00
Magpie Softserve

Take full advantage of the fact that no one is going to see you in anything other than jogging gear for the next few weeks with this ice cream pie. That’s right, a whole pie of delicious Ube Softserve to keep you cool this week—or however long it lasts.

2660 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, United States

Order on Postmates.

6. Cereal Milk Soft Serve, Milk Bar

Sweet swirls that are made with the famous Cereal Milk that’s made with milk, cornflakes, brown sugar and a pinch of salt. It’s basically the ultra-delicious frozen incarnation of the bottom of your Cornflakes cereal bowl.

7150 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, United States

Order online through various services.

7. Nieves De Leche, La Michoacan

Anything from here is a full-blown flavor festival and it’s the best way to cool off and treat yourself.  Choose from a whole range of yummy scoops and don’t look back.

7221 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405

Order on Postmates

8. Bianco Bread, Scoops

The ice creamery has been delivering sweet, icy, artisanal dreams to L.A. for around 15 years now. The sweet brown bread flavor in particular has become a cult classic. But there are tons of wild flavors to let your palate explore like Unfiltered Sake & Toffee, Non-Dairy Vanilla, Peanut Butter & Graham Cracker,

727 N Broadway, #125, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Order on Postmates

9. Pots of Gold & Rainbows, Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw simply oozes deliciousness. Every scoop is dripping with flavor and some inventive topping that’s an entire event on its own. The Portland-based, small-batch ice cream shop goes from strength to strength and Angelenos are pretty obsessed with anything that they make. Pots of Gold & Rainbows was only introduced in March but has quickly become the go-to for fans. You’ll probably spot some of their Sea Salt & Caramel Ribbons sauce which looks like liquid gold, but you can try it out on your inevitable return.

8949 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States (multiple locations)

Order online via ChowNow

10. Mixed Feelings, BAE & Co.

These velvety swirls come in mesmerizing colors and flavors with exciting topping artfully balancing atop (including actual gold). The colorful vegan cones come in flavors like matcha, black, and red valentine and have the perfect amount of sweetness to finish off with.  Of course, amongst the highly ‘grammable beauties, the black and cream-colored Mixed Feelings (charcoal pineapple/vanilla) is just as good as it looks.

369 East 2nd St., Little Tokyo

Order online through Postamtes, Doordash or Grubhub

11. Literally anything from Mashti Malone’s

We’re pretty sure heaven is in fact Mashti Malone’s. We challenge you not to drool when you wacth how they create the signaature ice cream wafer sandwich, eaturing our Saffron Rosewater ice cream rolled in pistachios. There are tons of vegan options and you can choose what it gets rolled in too.

1525 N La Brea Ave, LA

Order through Postmates here.

See also: This Black-Owned Rainbow Treat Truck Has Opened Its First Store On Melrose Avenue

Featured Image: Bae & Co.

Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com
Los Angeles, CA
Secret LA

11 Free Galleries And Museums To Visit In L.A.

Here’s how you can get free art and culture every day of the week in L.A. Let’s be honest, every Angeleno has days where they question our decision to live in this city. But with its electrifying nightlife, incredible outdoor landscapes to explore, and, of course, the incredible art and culture scene we happily part with a healthy slice of our earnings to see another month here. So it makes sense that if any of these things in the city are free, you absolutely should take advantage of it. This brings us to all the best museums and galleries that you can get into for free and how.
Video Games
Secret LA

This Immersive ‘Army Of The Dead’ VR Experience Is Finally Open In LA, And It’s Mind-Blowing

The exhilarating ‘Army of the Dead’ VR experience has finally opened at L.A.’s Westfield Century City Rooftop. A 5th-floor parking garage in Santa Monica has been turned into a cinematic playground with this Army of the Dead – Viva Las Vengeance: A VR Experience . Step into a cutting-edge, adrenaline-fueled world where Westfield Century City Rooftop becomes a dystopian quarantine zone, riddled with flesh-eating zombies. Your mission: Battle the undead, save the living.
Los Angeles, CA
Secret LA

Apple’s Magnificent New Downtown L.A. Store At The 1920s Tower Theatre Is Open

Apple upholds the historic theater’s legacy of technological innovation with its new Tower Theatre store. Wow. Give us a minute while we lift our jaws off the floor and register the fact that this is an Apple store. The tech giant has really outdone itself with this remarkable restoration project and will lift the curtains and begin welcoming customers into the show-stopping Tower Theatre location on Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m.
Los Angeles, CA
Secret LA

Michelangelo’s Famous Sistine Chapel Is Coming To LA Next Month

Ready for a chance to get an up-close and personal look at one of history’s greatest works of art? Explore the Sistine Chapel as you’ve never seen it before. Coming in August, you can explore the stunning details of Michelangelo’s iconic work at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition , produced by the LA-based SEE Global Entertainment (SEE™) , a family of companies that specialize in global touring exhibitions. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective. Allow the artistic genius’s masterpieces to blossom around you, enfolding you in their brilliance. Get your tickets here.
Los Angeles, CA
Secret LA

Hollywood’s Vintage Eatery Musso & Frank Grill Is Open

You can finally dine at this time capsule of The Golden Age of Hollywood again. Hollywood has changed quite a bit since 1919, but its longest-standing restaurant has managed to remain the same. Not many businesses have the fortune of sticking around in a city that’s always looking to find ‘ the next best thing ,’ yet Musso and Frank Grill has managed to prevail in one of Los Angeles’ most evolved districts. Adored by locals and celebrities alike — the Hollywood vet remains a fan favorite due to the simple fact that very few modifications have been made to its establishment over the course of a century.
Vista, CA
Secret LA

Vista Patio On The 69th Floor Of The US Bank Tower Is Now Closed

Dine 900 feet above the world in DTLA. UPDATE: Vista Patio is now closed. For more breathtaking views of the city take a look at 71Above or Spire 73 . When the glass slide at the OUE Skyspace observation deck closed down , many Angelenos regretted not paying the fee to enjoy the unmatched views alongside tourists. While we’ll still miss the events put on at this exquisite venue, we finally have a new reason to head up to the 69th floor of the US Bank Tower building: Vista Patio. The new al fresco restaurant by 71Above soars 900 feet above the DTLA, making it the highest outdoor dining room in the world.
Las Vegas, NV
Secret LA

This Psychedelic Grocery Store In Las Vegas Takes Immersive Art To A Surreal Level

Omega Mart is open and it’s giving your usual grocery store ‘trip’ a whole new meaning. Stepping into this conceptual grocery store is like dropping into Willy Wonka’s factory but with an Alice in Wonderland twist. Kaleidoscopic aisles are brimming with surreal products that blur the line between art and grocery store items. Omega Mart has declared itself “America’s Most Exceptional Grocery Store” and it’s easy to see why. If you’re up for a little ‘trip’ you can head to the dreamworld in AREA 15 arts complex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but be warned, you’ll never be able to look at shopping the same way again.
New Cuyama, CA
Secret LA

Surreal Weekend Escapes That Are Less Than 3 Hours Away From L.A.

Now, this is what we call a change of scenery. We all need a little change of scenery every now and then, but luckily Angelenos don’t have to travel too far for it. As much as we love L.A., with some of our favorite things out the picture, there’s simply no better time to get to know the surrounding lands and discover (or rediscover) all its hidden gems. Here are some dreamy weekend escapes, less than a 3-hour drive from L.A., that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into another world.
Movies
Secret LA

Celebrate 10 Years Of Street Food Cinema With Its First Screening At Griffith Park

L.A.’s largest outdoor movie series is back with Blockbuster hits, live music, food trucks, and great weather – what more can you ask for?. After successfully pivoting to the drive-in format during the lockdown, Street Food Cinema is back to its old self and better than ever before. This season it will be celebrating its 10th year of creating movie magic for music-loving foodies. By bringing together the best in pop culture films, gourmet street food, and progressive new music, SFC will change your perspective on viewing parties indefinitely. Even if you’ve seen these movies before, you’ve never experienced them like this.
TV & Videos
Secret LA

A Chilling ‘American Horror Story’ Night Bakery Is Coming To L.A.

In honor of American Horror Story’s new anthology series and the return of the original show in its new season, FX is celebrating with a pop-up bakery. A freshly baked batch of creepy confectionery will be released every day based on a different season of the series. While there aren’t many details available yet, the glowing neon red AHS Night Bites pop-up bakery is set to light up L.A.’s late-night dessert scene from August 4.
Santa Monica, CA
Secret LA

12 Places To Grab A Poolside Drink In LA This Summer

Soak up the sun with a chilled drink in hand. It’s only the beginning of June and next week southwest California will already see full summer weather with highs of 98 to 100 degrees. So your only defense (besides plastering on the sunscreen and hiding out in a cooling center) is to arm yourself with a refreshing beverage and positioning yourself close to a cold pool of water. While you could also head to one of these natural swimming holes , or a stunning SoCal beach , having a delicious cocktail delivered straight to your hand while you’re semi-submerged in a sparkling pool is truly just a means of survival.
Amboy, CA
Secret LA

Amboy’s Most Intriguing Landmarks And Geological Sites In The Mojave Desert

A few fascinating gems hidden in Amboy—yes, the ghost town that was listed on eBay. There is plenty to see along the historic Route 66 (“America’s Highway”) and one of them is the abandoned town of Amboy in the middle of the Mojave Desert. Although there isn’t a whole lot of activity here, it’s an incredible place to take in the turbulent geological past of the area and how this storied town from the 1800s made it onto eBay. Here are all the telling sights that make this town an unmissable stop.
Los Angeles, CA
Secret LA

Sip Champagne On The 71st Floor Of The Tallest DTLA Skyscraper

Take in 360-degree views of the twinkling city lights, from 950 feet up in the air. Perched on the 71st floor of the US Bank Tower is a stunning restaurant aptly named 71 Above . It offers seamless views that wrap around the dining room that capture the essence of the city’s skyline — from the city’s twinkling skyline to the mountains and ocean. While the recently opened Vista Patio just below on the 69th floor and also comes with these unbeatable sweeping views, this is a touch more refined.
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
Secret LA

Wander Through An Enchanting Tunnel Of Plants To Find This New Bookstore In L.A.

Lost Books is a literary treasure trove worth finding!. Not to be confused with its sister store The Last Bookstore , Lost Books is the latest literary oasis to open in the city. You’ll enter through a wide archway in a brick wall with a stunning, plant-filled tunnel that leads to this magnificent haven of tales. It’s like stepping into the pages of Treasure Island or The Secret Garden and getting lost in a thrilling adventure where your imagination is free to run wild.
Los Angeles, CA
Secret LA

Sunday Afternoon Concerts Return To The Iconic Mount Wilson Observatory This Summer

For one day only, you can catch a cosmic classical concert at this breathtaking mile-high location. Ascend the mountainous landscape to the magnificent dome that houses the historic Hooker 100-inch telescope. It’s rare that you get to see a concert in a historic temple of science perched over a mile above L.A. This 20th Century vaulted structure that opens up to the heavens, not only provides an awe-inspiring stage for world-class musicians, but has acoustics to match one of Europe’s top symphony halls. It seems only fitting that our cultural horizons should broaden in the same place that astronomer Edwin Hubble discovered that the Milky Way galaxy was just one of the many galaxies in an ever-expanding universe.
Los Angeles, CA
Secret LA

Historic Art Deco Building In Hollywood To Become Affordable Housing

The Hollywood Western Building is set to become a 79-unit apartment block. Owners of The Mayer Building (formerly known as the Hollywood Western Building) ABS Properties, Inc. , have confirmed plans to convert the 1920s structure on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue into affordable housing. The 48,000-square-foot upper floors of the four-story landmark will become 79 deed-restricted apartments, making it an accessible residential space. The remaining lower-level space will be reserved for retail. If building permits are signed off in due time, the construction could begin later this month, according to Urbanize .
Joshua Tree, CA
Secret LA

You Can Stay In This Rare Mid-Century Futuro House In Joshua Tree

Leave the world behind and escape to this retro UFO House. UFOs have been the talk of the nation lately and while U.S. Intelligence speculates around the “unidentified aerial phenomena,” we have come across another vessel that is most certainly ‘out of this world.’ As we know, deserts across America have hosted some pretty unusual happenings so finding a UFO-like dwelling, planted firmly in Joshua Tree seems only fitting.

