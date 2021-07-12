MINI App: New functions provide additional content
The MINI App launched in July 2020 acts as a universal interface providing effortless communication between smartphones and vehicles in more than 46 countries on five continents. Over 4 Mio. people (My BMW and MINI App together) are now using the new generation of the app, with its modern design and intuitive user interface. The MINI App offers information on the vehicle status at all times, optional remote functions such as locking and unlocking the doors, and direct contact with MINI Service Partners. In addition, specific functions are available for electric vehicles.www.automotiveworld.com
