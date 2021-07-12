Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

MINI App: New functions provide additional content

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 18 days ago

The MINI App launched in July 2020 acts as a universal interface providing effortless communication between smartphones and vehicles in more than 46 countries on five continents. Over 4 Mio. people (My BMW and MINI App together) are now using the new generation of the app, with its modern design and intuitive user interface. The MINI App offers information on the vehicle status at all times, optional remote functions such as locking and unlocking the doors, and direct contact with MINI Service Partners. In addition, specific functions are available for electric vehicles.

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Great Britain#Android#Mini#Austria#Mini Service Partners#Ios#The Apple App Store#Google Play Store#Mini App#Nl#Gps#Trip Detail Enhancement#Bluetooth Usb#Scan Charge#Mini Charging#Charging Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

WhatsApp introduces a new function for group calls

The new option is that the user can access the call with their friends or family, even if it is already started. WhatsApp group calls are now like Zoom or Google Meet. The company aims to provide the ability to join current group calls, rather than going online at the start of the call.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Patent Suggests AR Functions Coming to iPhone Measure App

Apple is looking to incorporate AR technology into the iPhone’s Measure app in a bid to improve accuracy and allow automatic annotation of the object you’re interested in. That’s according to a new patent, seen by AppleInsider. In future, pointing your iPhone camera at an object could automatically get you...
Video Gamesithinkdiff.com

Netflix confirms venture into mobile-focused cloud gaming content with no additional cost

The leading video streaming service, Netflix has confirmed that it is exploring mobile-focused cloud gaming. In the company’s Q2 2021 earnings report’s investors note, details of the gaming platform were shared. Earlier, it was reported that Netflix has hired former EA and Oculus VP Mike Verdu as vice president of game development and gaming service might launch by 2022.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Instagram adds more options to view sensitive content in the app

In Instagram there is a lot of content to see and to know. Thanks to the Explore tab, you will have at your fingertips all the content of your interest that is uploaded to the application, but sometimes things that are not to your liking will appear. This can happen as long as you do not configure the content section, a feature that now has an extra option to choose from.
Cell PhonesWALA-TV FOX10

New Instagram Sensitive Content Control Tool

Instagram is now letting its roughly one billion users control how much sensitive content they see. The social media platform launched a new tool called Sensitive Content Control. It gives users the option of filtering potentially objectionable content in the app's Explore feed. The tab displays popular photos, locations and...
Cell PhonesTravel Weekly

Jet2 upgrades app functionality to include negative Covid test results

New functionality on Jet2 and Jet2holidays mobile apps allows customers to upload and store important travel documents. These include overseas country entry forms and negative Covid-19 test results which can be stored in one location in a ‘useful documents’ folder. Holidaymakers can also access safe travel information and entry requirements...
Cell Phonescommercialintegrator.com

Zoom Introduces New Apps

Zoom has announced Zoom Apps, an in-product integration that allows users to bring apps into Zoom Meetings, in hopes to make the meetings more efficient. Zoom detailed in a blog post that the apps will cover many different needs like note-taking, whiteboarding, project management and various others. “Zoom Apps are...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Efficient Childcare Provider Apps

NannyPod is a brand-new app that helps connect families to experienced babysitters, nannies, and infant care specialists. This revolutionary new app for parents makes searching for that ideal sitter stress-free. The app specializes in six core childcare types and has brought speed to the tedious task of sitter hunting for families across the US.
Cell Phonesdigitalconnectmag.com

ASO as an Essential Element During App Localization

Today people spend an average of 4.2 hours per day using apps on their smartphones. This number proves the necessity of app localization to offer users a native and smooth in-app experience. However, before users can enjoy the app’s content, they somehow need to find the app in the store. Localizing your ASO part is one of the most effective strategies.
Businessmartechseries.com

Bamboo Works Launches as Premium Business Content Provider Bridging China and the West

Company’s founders bring over a century of experience from top financial media and global markets, including Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Alibaba and JPMorgan. Bamboo Works announces its official launch as a premium business content provider (thebambooworks.com) with a focus on Chinese companies listed overseas. In a media realm increasingly divided between content creators and distributors, Bamboo Works is positioned as a creator of high-quality, analytical news, helping investors to better understand a large number of Chinese companies choosing to access global capital markets.
MarketsTimes Union

AdPlayer.Pro Outstream Video Ads Solutions Provider Releases Major Upgrades to Its Video Ad Player Functionality

KYIV, Ukraine (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of advanced outstream video advertising solutions, has released a series of functional enhancements in the company’s video ad player technology. Namely, according to the official announcement, some of the key novelties include the introduction of improved video playlist capabilities, along...
Cell Phonestimebusinessnews.com

WeChat Mini Apps Risk Data Leaks

WeChat is China’s most popular social network with 1.2 million monthly active users (MAU). The app was created as a messaging platform. However, it has evolved over the years to include many advanced features and innovative features that make it more than an online chat. According to an annual cyber...
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

iOS 15 to Limit Siri Functionality With Third-Party Apps

Starting with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8, Apple will cut back on integration between Siri and third-party apps, drastically reducing the type and number of commands users will be able to invoke through the virtual assistant for third-party apps. On a developer support page, Apple says...
Cell PhonesMusicRadar.com

The 11 best DJ apps and software in the world today

With all due respect to vinyl junkies and CD stalwarts, when it comes to convenience, cost-effectiveness and flexibility, there can be little doubt that the best way to DJ right now is on a digital system, be that Mac, PC or even iOS or Android. And if you're going to do that, you're going to need the right software application.
Cell PhonesTravelDailyNews.com

App provides new visitor experience at Cliffs of Moher

A free interactive mobile app has been launched for those visiting or planning to visit the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience in County Clare. With free Wi-Fi available throughout the main visitor centre building and viewing platforms, visitors will be able to access a range of information about the Cliffs of Moher via their smartphone. The app also contains 13 audio tracks narrated by Conor Tallon and featuring contributions from people with an intrinsic knowledge of the rich history, geology, flora and fauna of Ireland’s most visited natural attraction.
Cell Phonesgamingonphone.com

Facebook Cloud Gaming service hits iOS devices as a Web App

If you have been following the gaming industry closely, then you must know that cloud gaming is a trendy phenomenon at the moment. Facebook is the most recent company to offer a cloud gaming service on iOS. It might not be the most revolutionary solution, but it is similar to that used by Amazon and Microsoft. Apple changed its guidelines last September, allowing cloud gaming clients on iOS.
Video Gamesboxthislap.org

New DIRT 5 Content Coming July 20

A lot of new content (and much of it for free) coming to DiRT 5 on 20th July. Let’s go what’s inside. you can purchase DiRT 5 for next generation consoles clicking here or here. More cars, new tracks, more events, more Playgrounds options – and that’s just the start....
Electronicsmystartupworld.com

Elgato launches new products for content creators

Elgato, one of the leading providers of hardware and software products for streamers and content creators, has launched its latest device called the Facecam, a cutting-edge entry into the world of professional-grade webcams. Facecam captures video in true Full HD 1080p60 through an all-glass studio-quality Elgato Prime lens. Equipped with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy