Report: officers who shot Winston Smith in Minneapolis will most likely remain unnamed

The names of the officers who fatally shot Winston Smith atop the Uptown parking lot in Minneapolis last month may never be made public, a new Star Tribune report says. Minnesota and federal laws call for the concealment of the officers as they were undercover when the incident occurred. The officers being deputized as federal agents by the U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Taskforce also makes it more challenging. If an effort were made to reveal their names, it would result in a complex legal process.